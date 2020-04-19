After Arunachal Pradesh, Goa has become the second state to declare itself ‘coronavirus-free’ in the country.

Taking it to Twitter, Goa Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant said it was a moment of satisfaction and relief for Goa after last active coronavirus case tests negative. The chief minister added that there was no new positive case in Goa after 3rd April 2020.

A moment of satisfaction and relief for Goa as the last active Covid-19 case tests negative. Team of Doctors and entire support staff deserves applause for their relentless effort. No new positive case in Goa after 3rd April 2020.#GoaFightsCOVID19 @narendramodi — Dr. Pramod Sawant (@DrPramodPSawant) April 19, 2020

The data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare had stated that only seven cases of coronavirus were reported from Goa. North Goa had the highest number of coronavirus cases at 6 confirmed infections. Thankfully, as of now, all seven have recovered in Goa.

North-East not far behind

Similar to Goa, the North-East of the country is also not behind in limiting the Chinese pandemic. There are no fresh cases in 7 of 8 north-east states in the last 24 hours. Sikkim has been the clear winner, with zero positive cases so far.

Arunachal Pradesh has also become another state to go corona-free after one person who tested positive recovered on 16th April, 2020. Meanwhile, Mizoram had reported only one case each followed by Tripura with only two cases. One patient in Tripura has also recovered.