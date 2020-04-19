Sunday, April 19, 2020
Victory over coronavirus: After Arunachal Pradesh, Goa becomes free from COVID-19 as all patients recover

All seven people who had tested positive in Goa have recovered.

OpIndia Staff

Goa CM Pramod Sawant
After Arunachal Pradesh, Goa has become the second state to declare itself ‘coronavirus-free’ in the country.

Taking it to Twitter, Goa Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant said it was a moment of satisfaction and relief for Goa after last active coronavirus case tests negative. The chief minister added that there was no new positive case in Goa after 3rd April 2020.

The data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare had stated that only seven cases of coronavirus were reported from Goa. North Goa had the highest number of coronavirus cases at 6 confirmed infections. Thankfully, as of now, all seven have recovered in Goa.

North-East not far behind

Similar to Goa, the North-East of the country is also not behind in limiting the Chinese pandemic. There are no fresh cases in 7 of 8 north-east states in the last 24 hours. Sikkim has been the clear winner, with zero positive cases so far.

Arunachal Pradesh has also become another state to go corona-free after one person who tested positive recovered on 16th April, 2020. Meanwhile, Mizoram had reported only one case each followed by Tripura with only two cases. One patient in Tripura has also recovered.

