OpIndia had recently published the story of the murder of a Hindu minor boy named Rohit Jaiswal in the Bela Dih village of Kateya in Gopalganj, Bihar. Rohit was allegedly taken to a mosque and killed as a sacrifice to make the mosque ‘powerful’. His body was then thrown into a nearby river. The family of the boy had alleged that when they reached the police station with a complaint, they were brutally beaten up by the police. According to the family member’s claims, the conditions became so hostile that the family was compelled to leave the village and relocate to somewhere in Uttar Pradesh.

Rohit’s father, Rajesh Jaiswal had lodged an FIR at the Gopalganj police station, in which three locals of the village namely, Meraj Ansari, Nizam Ansari and Bashir Ansari were charged for Rohit’s murder. Three minors were also named in the FIR for their alleged involvement in Rohit Jaiswal’s brutal murder.

It is notable here that Rajesh Jaiswal had alleged that his son Rohit was ‘sacrificed’ to make a local Mosque ‘powerful’. The police had denied these suspicions.

Recently, there were several reports on social media stating that Rajesh Jaiswal has changed his statements. Due to this, OpIndia decided to reach out to Rajesh Jaiswal again. OpIndia had contacted Jaiswal at around 10 pm on 14 May, 2020. We asked him whether he has changed his statement where he had earlier stated that his son Rohit was ‘sacrificed’ in a Mosque.

What did Rajesh Jaiswal say

Rajesh stated that he only wants to know why the Mosque people used to spray some water on him. He added that when he has alleged that the Muslims have killed his son, he has all the right to ask questions.

“Did I tell u about the Mosque issue with certainty? I had expressed my suspicions. Rohit had told his mother on several occasions that whenever he used to pass near the Mosque, the Maulvi and other Muslims used to spray some kind of water on him. What was the reason? Why they were spraying some water on my son? only those people can answer”, said Rajesh Jaiswal.

OpIndia is being accused of misrepresentation by several social media handles over the issue. Though we respect privacy, we are attaching the recording of our conversation with Rajesh Jaiswal here for readers to listen and judge for themselves.

The recorded conversation with Rajesh Jaiswal on May 9 and May 14, irrelevant portions have been edited

Rajesh also said during the conversation that he does not recall properly what exactly he had spoken. He also claimed that it is possible that some statements were given by his associate who sometimes speaks on his behalf.

When OpIndia reminded him that the statement regarding his son being sacrificed in a Mosque was given by him and nobody else earlier and we have a recording of his conversation with us, he stated that he cannot speak with certainty and he had expressed only his suspicions.

Muslims killed my son: Rajesh Jaiswal

It is notable here that not just Rajesh, but several villagers have also told that Rohit was killed by Muslims. However Rajesh now says that he cannot be certain because he had not witnessed it. However he has stated that he had expressed his suspicions that Rohit was sacrificed in a Mosque.

He has also told that it may be possible that Rohit was killed because of a dispute regarding his shop. He added that his shop in the village is adjacent to the shop of a Muslim. He has also added a new angle that there may be a pssiblity that Rohit was killed over an ongoing enemity.

H then stated that he had no fight with the accused persons but he cannot say if his deceased son Rohit had any fight with them. When we played the recording of the previous conversation with him, he then stated that he gets so many phone calls and tends to get nervous. He then again stated that he is certain that Muslims have killed his son. But since he is not a witness, he cannot tell wit certainty that the murder has taken place inside the Mosque.

It is also possible that Rajesh Jaiswal is stressed over the death of his son. The possibility of pressurisation to change his statement also cannot be ruled out as the issue has grabbed extensive media attention now.

The police have also denied the Mosque angle in the murder of Rohit Jaiswal. The family was provided with rations and security on the orders of UP CM Yogi Adityanath. Members of BJP Yuva Morcha have met Jaiswal and spoken to him. Jaiswal had stated earlier that he does not have any personal enmity with anyone and he just wants justice for his son.

Rajesh and his family had also alleged earlier that Kateya SI Ashwini Tiwari had supressed Rohit’s post-mortem report for over 22 days. In a video, they had also alleged that Tiwari had misbehaved with Rohit’s mother.