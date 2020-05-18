Monday, May 18, 2020
India, along with 61 other countries, seeks independent probe into WHO’s response to Chinese coronavirus outbreak

WHO Chief Tedros Adhanom with Chinese Chinese President Xi Jinping (image courtesy: DUExpress.com)
India is among the 62 countries across the world seeking an independent inquiry into World Health Organisation (WHO)’s response to tackling the Chinese coronavirus outbreak across the globe. India has reportedly backed a joint effort by Australia and European Union calling for an impartial, independent and comprehensive probe into the coronavirus crisis. A draft resolution has been proposed for the 73rd World Health Assembly (WHA) meeting which is beginning today.

The draft, over and above the inquiry, also calls for WHO and its timeliness related to the COVID-19 pandemic. “Initiate, at the earliest appropriate moment, and in consultation with Member States a stepwise process of impartial, independent and comprehensive evaluation, including using existing Mechanisms, as appropriate, to review experience gained and lessons learned from WHO-coordinated international health response to COVID-19,” the draft reads as reported by news agency ANI.

In April, Australia called for an independent investigation into the global response to the coronavirus pandemic. Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne had said that the country will seek a review that would probe, in part, China’s early response to the coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan.

Other countries which have backed the draft are Japan, United Kingdom, New Zealand, South Korea, Brazil and Canada among others.

