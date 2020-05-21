Thursday, May 21, 2020
Home News Reports India and Bangladesh start five new ports of call and two more protocol routes...
News Reports
Updated:

India and Bangladesh start five new ports of call and two more protocol routes to enhance connectivity and trade between the two countries

Chief Minister of Tripura, Biplab Kumar Deb thanked the Prime minister Narendra Modi and Bangladeshi PM Sheikh Hasina for approving the Sonamura-Daudkhandi stretch as an Indo-Bangladesh protocol route.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Gumti river in Tripura (Wikimedia Commons)
3

Indian high commissioner to Bangladesh Riva Ganguly Das along with Bangladeshi counterpart and the Secretary of the Ministry of shipping Government of Bangladesh Mohammad Mesbah Uddin Chowdhury signed an addendum to the protocol on Inland Water Transit and Trade in Dhaka on Wednesday.

A press release issued by the Indian High Commission in Bangladesh stated that the number of Indo-Bangladesh Protocol (IBP) routes are being increased from 8 to 10. This includes the Sonamura-Daudkhandi stretch of the Gumti River. It also includes the operationalization of Rajshahi-Dhulian-Rajshahi routes with the extension up to Aricha.

Chief Minister of Tripura, Biplab Kumar Deb thanked the Prime minister Narendra Modi and Bangladeshi PM Sheikh Hasina for approving the Sonamura-Daudkhandi stretch as an Indo-Bangladesh protocol route.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

He stated that the Sonamura-Daudkhandi route will help in strengthening the economy. This will also help in improving the connectivity of Tripura and adjoining states. The Rajshahi-Dhulian route is expected to increase the infrastructure and decrease the transportation cost of stone chips to Bangladesh.

Few new ports will also come into operation due to this agreement between India and Bangladesh. The newly added ports include Dhulian, Maia, Kolaghat, Sonamura, and Jogigopha on the Indian side while Rajshahi, Sultanganj, Chilmari, Daudkandi and Bahadurabad on Bangladesh side.

Two more ports of call have been extended are Tribeli (Bandel) and Badarpur on the Indian side and Ghorasal and  Muktarpur on the Bangladesh side. With this, the total number of ports of call increased to eleven while two extended ports of call in both the countries. Currently, there are six ports of call each in Bangladesh and India.

The Jogigopha in India and Bahadurabad in Bangladesh is expected to provide connectivity to Meghalaya, Assam, and Bhutan. The two nations have also agreed to commence trade between Chilmari in Bangladesh and Dhubri in India through the shallow draft mechanized vessels.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Read- India-Bangladesh water transit project: Bangladesh approves dredging of Jamuna river

The step will allow the export of stone chips and other Bhutanese and North-east cargo to Bangladesh. That will also provide the traders with easy access to the hinterland of Bangladesh. It is expected to boost bilateral trade between both countries.

The agreement will allow inland vessels of both the countries to strengthen the designated protocol route and dock at Ports of Call in each country, notified for loading and unloading of cargo. This decision was taken in October 2018 which has now been operationalized.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Latest News

News Reports

India and Bangladesh start five new ports of call and two more protocol routes to enhance connectivity and trade between the two countries

OpIndia Staff -
The number of Indo-Bangladesh Protocol (IBP) routes are being increased from 8 to 10 after an agreement between the two countries
Read more
News Reports

Imran Khan’s tweets reveal that Pakistan has been trying a terror attack in Kashmir since 9 months, but security forces have frustrated them

OpIndia Staff -
The Union Government on August 5, 2019, abrogated Article 370 and made the erstwhile Jammu & Kashmir state an integral part of India without any riders attached. Pakistan, obviously hasn't been too thrilled about the step.
Read more
News Reports

Sorbonaash hoye gachhe: Mamata Banerjee says several districts are totally devastated as cyclone Amphan batters Odisha and WB

OpIndia Staff -
The cyclone has killed 12 people in West Bengal, while seven others have reportedly died in neighbouring Bangladesh. At least three people have lost their lives due to Cyclone Amphan in Odisha.
Read more
News Reports

Ayodhya: Carved stone pillars, Hindu sculptures, broken idols and a Shivling excavated during Ram Mandir construction work

OpIndia Staff -
Stone pillars with carvings, artefacts like kalash, aamalak etc, broken idols of Hindu deities and a 5-foot tall Shivling has been found at the Ram Janmabhoomi site beneath the debris.
Read more
News Reports

Indian Railways announces resumption of 200 trains from June 1, bookings to start from May 21

OpIndia Staff -
These trains will be fully reserved trains having both AC & Non AC classes. The general coaches will also be reserved seats for sitting. Most importantly, there will be no unreserved coach on the train.
Read more
News Reports

Haryana Congress leader Pankaj Punia arrested by police over abusive, Hinduphobic tweet

OpIndia Staff -
Multiple FIRs have been filed against Punia for his vile remarks targeting religion and beliefs. The FIR in Lucknow was filed by UP Police's cyber cell.
Read more

Recently Popular

News Reports

Loud sound heard across Bengaluru as window panes, buildings shake, netizens speculate sonic boom

OpIndia Staff -
On Wednesday, social media was abuzz with posts from Bengaluru with a huge boom sound people heard in the city. Many people posted on Twitter that a blast sound was heard in Bengaluru at around 1:30 PM, which caused window panes to shake.
Read more
Social Media

‘Sanghis’ rape dead bodies, masturbate naked before their daughters while chanting Jai Shri Ram: Congress leader takes political discourse to a new low

OpIndia Staff -
Soon after using filthy anti-Hindu words, and claiming that BJP supporters 'exhume corpses and rape them', Congress' Pankaj Punia went on a twitter spree of liking and retweeting the tweets of Congress supporters who were rejoicing over his statements.
Read more
News Reports

Know about Turkish TV series Ertugrul that Rana Ayyub and Pakistanis are binge-watching

OpIndia Staff -
The Muslim world is drooling over Resurrection: Ertugrul, based on the father of the founder of the Ottoman dynasty.
Read more
News Reports

Congress suspends Rae Bareli MLA Aditi Singh from the post of General Secretary in party’s woman wing after she rebuked party on migrant bus...

OpIndia Staff -
The party has notified its MLA from Rae Bareli Aditi Singh regarding its decision and a response from her is awaited
Read more
Opinions

Harassment of OpIndia and its Editors: A note from the CEO, Rahul Roushan

Rahul Roushan -
In the last few days, you would have noticed that we were the target of a coordinated attack from the usual suspects as well as from some unusual corners.
Read more

Connect with us

227,238FansLike
344,265FollowersFollow
240,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com