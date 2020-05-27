Wednesday, May 27, 2020
India Today report claims ‘exclusive’ details of Lockdown 5.0, MHA calls it speculations, denies quoted ‘sources’

The official Twitter handle of the Ministry of Home Affairs has tweeted that the 'inside details' quoted from the home ministry are fake and they are pure speculations by the India Today reporter.

MHA calls India Today report false, says claims attributed to 'MHA sources' are speculation
MHA calls out India Today's clams, says 'MHA sources' cited in its report are false, representational image, via Twitter
9

An ‘exclusive’ news report published in India Today had claimed that the PM is likely to announce the details of Lockdown 5.0 in his upcoming Mann Ki Baat session on May 31.

The report, titled “Exclusive: PM Modi may announce Lockdown 5.0 on Mann Ki Baat, ease restrictions in most of India” was published on May 27.

The report further claimed that as Lockdown 4.0 is ending on May 31, the government is likely to announce Lockdown 5.0 and PM Modi is likely to announce it in his Mann Ki Baat programme.

The report cited ‘home ministry sources’ saying that the Lockdown 5.0 will mainly focus on 11 cities with 70 per cent of the total coronavirus cases in India. It added that the cities, namely Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune, Thane, Indore, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Surat and Kolkata will be highlighted in the new Lockdown orders.

Home Ministry calls it fake

The official Twitter handle of the Ministry of Home Affairs has tweeted that the ‘inside details’ quoted from the home ministry are fake and they are pure speculations by the reporter. It added that attributing imaginary statements to the MHA is incorrect and irresponsible.

It is notable here that the central government had significantly relaxed restrictions during the Lockdown 4.0. Flights and trains have also been restarted in a phased manner. However, details regarding the Lockdown 5.0 or whether there will b many extension to the lockdown are not clear yet.

