An ‘exclusive’ news report published in India Today had claimed that the PM is likely to announce the details of Lockdown 5.0 in his upcoming Mann Ki Baat session on May 31.

The report, titled “Exclusive: PM Modi may announce Lockdown 5.0 on Mann Ki Baat, ease restrictions in most of India” was published on May 27.

The report further claimed that as Lockdown 4.0 is ending on May 31, the government is likely to announce Lockdown 5.0 and PM Modi is likely to announce it in his Mann Ki Baat programme.

The report cited ‘home ministry sources’ saying that the Lockdown 5.0 will mainly focus on 11 cities with 70 per cent of the total coronavirus cases in India. It added that the cities, namely Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune, Thane, Indore, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Surat and Kolkata will be highlighted in the new Lockdown orders.

Home Ministry calls it fake

The official Twitter handle of the Ministry of Home Affairs has tweeted that the ‘inside details’ quoted from the home ministry are fake and they are pure speculations by the reporter. It added that attributing imaginary statements to the MHA is incorrect and irresponsible.

#FactCheck

The quoted story claims to have inside details about #Lockdown5, from MHA Sources.



All claims made therein are mere speculations by the reporter. To attribute them to MHA is incorrect and being irresponsible.#FakeNewsAlerthttps://t.co/0L1r7eGuUh via @indiatoday — Spokesperson, Ministry of Home Affairs (@PIBHomeAffairs) May 27, 2020

It is notable here that the central government had significantly relaxed restrictions during the Lockdown 4.0. Flights and trains have also been restarted in a phased manner. However, details regarding the Lockdown 5.0 or whether there will b many extension to the lockdown are not clear yet.