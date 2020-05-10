Sunday, May 10, 2020
India’s New Education Policy will be based on Vedic Knowledge combined with Science: HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal

HRD Minister inaugurated the three-day national webinar titled 'Covid-19: The Mahamana’s Indian vision in global context' organised by Mahamana Malaviya Mission, Banaras Hindu University (BHU), Varanasi.

Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' (screenshot from the webinar)
227

Union Human Resource Development Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ on Saturday said that the country’s new education policy will be based on Vedic knowledge-science as per the vision of Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya.

HRD Minister said this on Saturday while inaugurating the three-day national webinar titled ‘Covid-19: The Mahamana’s Indian vision in global context’ organised by Mahamana Malaviya Mission, Banaras Hindu University (BHU), Varanasi.

Speaking at the event, Pokhariyal said, “The whole world is looking towards India. At present, the ideas of Mahamana are certainly very important for us. Our cultural heritage is our strength. Based on the vision of Mahamana, we will bring a new education policy that will be based on Vedic knowledge and science. It will come true to Mahamana’s vision and meet his expectations. Ancient knowledge should become part of every discipline”.

He said that we have to combine our ancient knowledge with modern science and technology to move forward in future. The minister noted that the nation needs to act with solidarity in tough times to win the fight against the coronavirus.

Dr Krishn Gopal, the joint general secretary of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, said that Mahamana Malviya always emphasised on the pattern of education that should be a blend of worldly knowledge and spiritual wisdom and established BHU on these tenets. 

Read- Congress government in Rajasthan to set up Vedic Shiksha and Sanskar Board: Ashok Gehlot

“Civilization changes after a few years, while the culture is everlasting. Mansahar (Non-vegetarian) food is the root cause of corona pandemic. The carnivore now stands before us in a gruesome form. Mahamana and Gandhi Ji had never accepted non-vegetarianism. We need to follow Vedic culture,” Gopal added.

BHU vice-chancellor Prof Rakesh Bhatnagar presided over the event and highlighted the importance of maintaining hygiene and spreading awareness.

Underlining on Mahamana’s belief of all-round development, Prof Bhatnagar laid emphasis on education and character building and also gave an overview of how teachers are contributing to the fight against coronavirus by facilitating students with online lectures and reading materials.

The webinar witnessed the virtual participation of more than 2000 participants.

