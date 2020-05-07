Thursday, May 7, 2020
Home Fact-Check Social Media Fact-Check Journalist Punya Prasun Bajpai posts Pakistani image, claims it is 'mother India's feet'
Fact-CheckNews ReportsSocial Media Fact-Check
Updated:

Journalist Punya Prasun Bajpai posts Pakistani image, claims it is ‘mother India’s feet’

On April 16, Congress leader Americai Narayanan had also used the same image to slam the lockdown and insinuate that the government is favouring the rich and letting the poor suffer. However, the image is from Pakistan and was taken in 2018.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Punya Prasun Bajpai tries of pass of Pakistani photograph as that of Indian children, deletes tweet
Punya Prasun Bajpai, image via Jansatta.com
358

It is not just the Pakistanis who try to peddle images of Palestinian women as that from Jammu and Kashmir. Indian journalists and politicians have also been found imitating the stunts.

Yesterday, former Aaj Tak and ABP News journalist Punya Prasun Bajpai had posted an image which showed the chapped, rough feet of some children. He added the text, “Mother India ke panv dekhe hain kabhi”? which means, ‘have you ever seen the feet of mother India?

The post was shared on May 6, 2020. However, in his attempt to score browny points over poverty porn, Bajpai forgot to verify when and where the image was from.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

As pointed out by Twitter user @theFirstHandle, Bajpai had used an image that was published in a 2018 report by The London Post, in an article titled “Real Face of Pakistani Democracy- Children need a sponsor for medical treatment”.

Image shared by Congress leader too

Not just PP Bajpai, the image seems to have captivated Congress leaders too. Americai V Narayanan, the Congress leader and spokesperson had used the same image last month to insinuate that the poor in India are struggling during the lockdown and the rich are being helped by the government.

After being pointed out by many on Twitter, Bajpai deleted his tweet. However, Congress spokesperson Americai Narayanan is yet to delete his tweet that had used a 2018 image from Pakistan.

Not the first time peddling fake news

Bajpai is famous for his ‘Bahut krantikari’ remark for Arvind Kejriwal. Last year, he had predicted more seats for Congress ally DMK that the Tamil Nadu party was even contesting, and the claim was happily shared by Congress. From peddling fake narratives of EVM hacking to twisting statements to attack the Modi government, Bajpai has been very ‘Kraantikari’ in the world of fake news.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Posting such misleading images is something that political leaders are often caught doing. In 2018, the Aam Aadmi Party had tried to pass off the Erasmus Bridge in Rotterdam as the Signature Bridge in Delhi. Last year, AAP’s Atishi Marlena has posted an image of a foreign sewer treatment plant as that from Okhla, in a failed attempt to mock the Statue of Unity.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termscoronavirus lockdown, coronavirus fake news, coronavirus cases

Latest News

Social Media Fact-Check

Journalist Punya Prasun Bajpai posts Pakistani image, claims it is ‘mother India’s feet’

OpIndia Staff -
Yesterday, former Aaj Tak and ABP News journalist Punya Prasun Bajpai had posted an image which showed the chapped, rough feet of some children. He added the text, "Mother India ke panv dekhe hain kabhi"? which means, 'have you ever seen the feet of mother India?
Read more
News Reports

Andhra Pradesh: Three including one child die after gas leak at chemical plant in Visakhapatnam

OpIndia Staff -
A chemical gas leakage was reported early morning on Thursday at LG Polymers factory in Visakhapatnam
Read more
News Reports

“He was not a rapist, stop calling him that,” brother of the Class 12 boy who committed suicide says that social media made him...

OpIndia Staff -
A class 12 boy in an upscale residential area of Gurugram jumped from the balcony of his flat on 11th floor at around 11 PM on Tuesday
Read more
Government and Policy

West Bengal has the highest rate of coronavirus fatalities and lowest rate of testing: Union Home ministry to Mamata Banerjee government

OpIndia Staff -
Union Home Secretary wrote the West Bengal govt raising concerns over Coronavirus management in the state
Read more
News Reports

Journalist with The Wire calls terrorists as martyrs, seen operating close to security forces in Jammu and Kashmir

OpIndia Staff -
'The Wire' photojournalist Junaid Bhat's social media feed is replete with intimate details of Army movements and operations
Read more
News Reports

Five Tablighi Jamaat members, who had misbehaved with nurses in Ghaziabad hospital, arrested after the end of the quarantine period

OpIndia Staff -
Ghaziabad police arrested the 5 Tablighi Jamaat members on Wednesday after their quarantine period was over
Read more

Recently Popular

News Reports

Jamia Millia Islamia law student Mahoor Parvez calls Handwara martyrs ‘war criminals’, her supporters refer to killing of Pakistani terrorists ‘human rights violation’

OpIndia Staff -
One Adil Saifudheen, a former Jamia student came out in support of Mahoor Parvez and questioned whether it is wrong to demand accountability from the government for 'human rights violation'.
Read more
News Reports

The Locker Room Controversy: After ‘Bois Locker Room’, chats of ‘Girls Locker Room’ leaked

OpIndia Staff -
Following the 'Bois Locker Room' expose, incriminating screenshots of an alleged women-only groups talking trash about men and objectifying them have surfaced on the Internet
Read more
News Reports

China launches ‘crusade’ against Christianity, begins to remove crosses from churches across the country

OpIndia Staff -
The leadership in China has launched the crusade to eradicate Christianity in various provinces for two years now.
Read more
News Reports

Karnataka: Two youths Haneef and Irshad arrested for poisoning Phalguni river in Belthangady, thousands of fish die

OpIndia Staff -
Phalguni river is not only the source of fresh water for the residents of the village but also used by several animals and birds.
Read more
News Reports

Jammu and Kashmir Top cop tweets photo of a martyred cop’s daughter, asks “Any award for this photograph?”

OpIndia Staff -
The picture Imtiyaz Hussain tweeted is of Zohra who was 5 years old when her father Assistant sub-inspector Abdul Rashid was killed in 2017.
Read more

Connect with us

223,330FansLike
319,368FollowersFollow
230,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com