Tuesday, May 26, 2020
Home News Reports Kanyakumari: Villagers perform Bharat Mata puja after local Hindu groups and RSS obtain collector's...
News Reports
Updated:

Kanyakumari: Villagers perform Bharat Mata puja after local Hindu groups and RSS obtain collector’s order to reinstate the statue

The Bharat Mata statue was situated on the premises of Issaki Amman temple, which is reportedly 200 years old. The site is private property. The owner had installed a statue of Bharat Mata and had embellished it with a tri-colour saree.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
The Bharat Mata statue was restored to its former glory in Issaki Amman temple in Kanyakumari
Images via Swarajya and Twitter
70

Following the Collector’s order to reinstate the Bharat Mata statue at the Issaki Amman temple in its original position, elated villagers organised a ‘Bharat Mata Pujan’ programme and worshipped the statue of Bharat Mata with enthusiasm.

“A movement to salute soldiers & Bharat Mata in Kanyakumari where police retreated under patriotic villagers solidarity. Bharat Mata honour restored with common villagers help. Will we have Bharat Mata statues in every city? Why did we have to battle it out? Why was BharatMata Opposed?” Former MP Tarun Vijay tweeted.

A controversy had erupted after a Christian missionary organisation Christians of the Church of South India (CSI), filed an objection over the statue of Bharat Mata with Kanyakumari police claiming that the statue was hurting their “religious sentiments”. After their complaint, the Kanyakumari Police had covered the statue, causing outrage amongst the villagers.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

The incident sparked off protests as members of Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), Hindu Munnani, and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and other villagers staged demonstrations and later removed the cover. The protest was spearheaded by BJP leader Tarun Vijay and local RSS Swayamsevaks who later took to Twitter after the Collector’s passed an order to restore the statue of Bharat Mata to its former status.

A legal notice was issued to Kanyakumari police by advocate Ashutosh J Dubey for covering the Bharat Mata statue. Ashutosh had also questioned under which constitutional provision the statue of Bharat Mata was covered. Advocate Dubey also claimed that the police had arrested protesters who had uncovered the Bharat Mata statue after the police had concealed it.

The Bharat Mata statue was situated on the premises of Issaki Amman temple, which is reportedly 200 years old. The site is private property. The owner had installed a statue of Bharat Mata and had embellished it with a tri-colour saree.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Latest News

News Reports

Kanyakumari: Villagers perform Bharat Mata puja after local Hindu groups and RSS obtain collector’s order to reinstate the statue

OpIndia Staff -
The Kanyakumari Police had covered the Bharat Mata statue after a Christian Missionary group had alleged that the statue had hurt their "religious sentiments"
Read more
News Reports

25 lakh migrant workers returned to state so far amidst Coronavirus pandemic: UP CM Yogi Adityanath

OpIndia Staff -
The Yogi Adityanath govt has been working relentlessly to provide employment and various other facilities to the migrant workers who have returned to the state amidst the nationwide lockdown
Read more
News Reports

UP: Police books over two dozen people for gathering in large groups to offer Eid namaz in a Muzaffarnagar Mosque

OpIndia Staff -
Defying administration's repeated appeals, a raft of Muslims congregated at the mosque in Kajian colony in Muzaffarnagar to offer prayers on the occasion of Eid-al-Fitr
Read more
News Reports

Styrene gas tragedy: LG Polymers was warned over toxic styrene levels, green ministry red flags delay by Andhra govt: Report

Jhankar Mohta -
A major chemical leak from the LG Polymers plant near Visakhapatnam impacted villages in a five-km radius
Read more
Politics

Coronavirus outbreak: Congress demands a fresh Union Budget, claims the pandemic demands increased spending by the centre

OpIndia Staff -
Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram in his column has argued that the present scenario has rendered the Union Budget declared in February irrelevant
Read more
News Reports

England: Pakistani arrested for vandalising Guru Arjan Dev Gurdwara, note on Kashmir posted in the Gurdwara recovered

OpIndia Staff -
In the attack which took place on May 25 morning at Guru Arjan Dev Gurdwara in Derby, England, the unidentified man had broken the Gurudwara's windows
Read more

Recently Popular

News Reports

Mumbai Police issues prohibitory order, to take action against messages on social media: Here is how it curbs criticism against Uddhav Govt

OpIndia Staff -
For MLA Aaditya Thackeray too, the most worrying aspect of the pandemic in Maharashtra is the ‘hate on social media'
Read more
News Reports

Paatal Lok morphed image of Yogi, other leaders to show corrupt character in the story: BJP MLA files complaint against Anushka Sharma

OpIndia Staff -
Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma is yet to respond to the allegations meted out against her web series Paatal Lok
Read more
News Reports

Delhi: Tanker operators say AAP MLA Prakash Jarwal collected bribes up to Rs 60 lakhs a month

OpIndia Staff -
The accusations of graft against AAP MLA Prakash Jarwal came to light after a water tanker owner, Dr Rajendra Singh, committed suicide alleging harassment for payment from the AAP MLA and his aide Kapil Nagar
Read more
News Reports

Fact-check: Did South African Church pastor make congregants drink Dettol to ‘cure coronavirus’

OpIndia Staff -
Prophet Rufus Phala of AK Spiritual Christian Church has a history of making his followers drink disinfectants such as Dettol
Read more
Editor's picks

China to evacuate its citizens from India amidst pandemic and rising border tensions: Here are the details of the press release

OpIndia Staff -
A notice has been published on the Chinese embassy website which states that students, tourists and businessmen who have been stranded in India will be allowed to fly back to China on special flights
Read more

Connect with us

228,084FansLike
349,951FollowersFollow
242,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com