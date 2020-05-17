A First Information Report (FIR) was filed under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 377 and 505-2 against a man named Samar Khan aka Kalu for raping a cow and hurting religious sentiments at Chachoda Police Station in Guna district, Madhya Pradesh. A video of the alleged incident has gone viral on social media.

Disclaimer: Graphic images, viewer discretion advised.

FIR – Page 1

As per the FIR, the alleged incident happened at 1 AM on 17 May 2020.

On Sunday at 1 am in the night, the accused performed an ‘unnatural act’ with a cow at the Chowk of Ramjanaki temple in Mali Mohalla. A video of the incident was recorded by one Rajesh Mali that later went viral on social media.

The complaint was filed by one Mukesh Sharma, a member of the Bajrang Dal. He stated that the action of the perpetrator had hurt his religious sentiments. Besides demanding strict action again Khan, the complainant also informed the police about two eyewitnesses.

Cow raped in Mangalore

This is not the first time that a man had displayed bestiality. Last year, a calf was reportedly raped by one Mohammad Ansari, in Kunjathbail of Mangalore. As per reports, the local villagers and activists caught hold of Ansari while raping a calf in a field. The villagers said that Ansari had tied the limbs of the calf with a rope and then raped the calf. A video has gone viral on social media, where the rape accused has been caught by the activists.