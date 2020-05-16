Saturday, May 16, 2020
After donating Rs 10 crores to Haryana Corona Relief Fund, Mata Mansa Devi temple in Panchkula preparing over 2000 food packets daily for the needy

General Manager of Mata Mansa Devi temple that that earlier they were making 3,000 food packets at the beginning of the lockdown, but now preparing only 2500 packets as the demand had reduced

OpIndia Staff

Mata Mansa Devi Temple, Panchkula Picture courtesy: Haryana tourism
Amid the lockdown, when the poor and needy are not getting any access to employment and food, the Mata Mansa Devi temple in Panchkula is enhancing efforts in providing food to the needy on daily basis.

The administration of the Mata Mansa Devi in Panchkula is running a community kitchen to prepare food on a large scale to be distributed daily. As per reports, the temple administration is preparing more than 2,000 food ration packets for the needy on a daily basis.

While speaking to ANI, General Manager of Mata Mansa Devi temple, “Earlier we were making 3,000 food packets at the beginning of the lockdown, but now we are preparing only 2500 packets as the demand had reduced.”

The administration assured that all the precautionary measures are being followed by the administration as well as the people who are receiving the food packets to avoid the spread of coronavirus.

Apart from this the Mata Mansa Devi temple is also domesticating 1200 cows in their ‘gaushala’ and providing every possible care.

Last month, the temple had donated an amount of Rs 10 crore to the Haryana Corona relief fund as a contribution towards the fight against Wuhan Coronavirus.

The temple has remained shut for devotees for the first time even before the nationwide lockdown was announced to contain the spread of Coronavirus. On March 17, the administration had closed the temple to the public as a precautionary measure till further notice, and a week later the nationwide lockdown was announced by PM Modi. Although some relaxations have been granted during the third phase of lockdown, religious congregations are remains prohibited as per MHA guidelines. However, priests are conducting the daily rituals and religious activities in the temple. Earlier, the shrine board had arranged for a live telecast of the aarti for devotees on its website and social media platforms including YouTube and Facebook for the Chaitra navratras.

