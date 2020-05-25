Monday, May 25, 2020
Migrant workers coming to Maharashtra will need to take permission from 'us': MNS chief...
Migrant workers coming to Maharashtra will need to take permission from ‘us’: MNS chief Raj Thackeray says UP migrant can vote only in UP

MNS chief Raj Thackeray rebuts UP CM Yogi Adityanath for his remark of seeking state approval to employ migrant workers
Raj Thackeray and Yogi Adityanath
Firebrand politician Raj Thackeray on Monday took to Twitter to attack Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath for over his decision of taking prior permission from the state government before employing migrant workers.

In a Twitter post, Thackeray said that if the Uttar Pradesh chief minister claims that state approval will be needed to avail the services of the workers of Uttar Pradesh, then the migrant workers coming to Maharashtra will need to seek permission from the state of Maharashtra and Maharashtra police before entering the state.

Urging the Maharashtra state government to take the matter seriously, Thackeray suggested that the migrant workers should be allowed in the state only if they had registered their personal details with identification proof with the police.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath mandates seeking approval for the return of state’s migrant workers

The MNS chief’s strong words came a day after UP CM Yogi Adityanath said that states will have to seek his government’s permission if they want Uttar Pradesh’s migrant workers back. He had said so in light of reports that migrant workers were not treated properly by some states.

On Sunday, Yogi Adityanath asked the UP officials to set up a migration commission and later said at a webinar that other states would have to acquire permission to hire workers from Uttar Pradesh as some of them had treated them badly. The commission is entrusted with the task of working on skill mapping and employment of migrant workers, along with fixing their wages and coming up with social security schemes such as insurances for them.

“The migrants’ commission will work for the betterment of the migrant workers. If any other state needs UP’s migrant workers, they cannot take them away just like that. The states will have to first seek UP government’s approval for obtaining UP’s manpower. UP government will now take in its own hands the responsibility of its migrant workers’ insurance and social security. The government aims to provide support to the migrant workers, whether they are in UP, other states or other countries to ensure that they are treated appropriately, ” UP CM said at a webinar.

Migrant workers coming to Maharashtra will need to take permission from 'us': MNS chief Raj Thackeray says UP migrant can vote only in UP

UP CM Yogi Adityanath had yesterday said at a webinar that states wanting the services of UP's manpower will first have to obtain consent from the state government to avail their services
