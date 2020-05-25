Monday, May 25, 2020
Home Politics No state can take manpower from UP without permission: State Govt to try create...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews Reports
Updated:

No state can take manpower from UP without permission: State Govt to try create employment opportunities for migrants within the state

"We are committed to providing them employment opportunities within the state as well as social security," CM Yogi Adityanath tweeted.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
UP CM Yogi Adityanath to set up 'Migration Commission' in the state for migrants (image courtesy: theprint.in)
22

Uttar Pradesh state government to set up a ‘Migration Commission’ in a bid to create employment opportunities for the migrants who have returned home from other states following the coronavirus lockdown. As of now 23 lakh migrant workers have returned home in Uttar Pradesh who will be quarantined and given food kit along with help in preparation of ration card. Over and above, Rs 1,000 would also be provided, CM Yogi Adityanath informed.

He further added that a ‘Migration Commission’ will be set up so that those migrants who have come back home in Uttar Pradesh could be facilitated in providing employment opportunities.

“We are committed to providing them employment opportunities within the state as well as social security,” CM Yogi Adityanath tweeted.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

He further informed that the migrants will be provided insurance at state level and create job security so that they do not have to leave their homes to seek employment elsewhere. As reported by news agency ANI, Yogi Adityanath further said that if any state wants manpower, they cannot take them without permission of the government as there were reports of misbehaviour with them in other states. He further said that skill mapping is being carried out in the state to ensure employment.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termsyogi adityanath, yogi adityanath migrants, uttar pradesh migrants

Latest News

Politics

No state can take manpower from UP without permission: State Govt to try create employment opportunities for migrants within the state

OpIndia Staff -
Yogi Adityanath further added that a 'Migration Commission' will be set up so that those migrants who have come back home in Uttar Pradesh could be facilitated in providing employment opportunities.
Read more
News Reports

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Ashok Chavan tests positive for Coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Maharashtra PWD Minister and former CM Ashok Chavan is reported to have tested coronavirus positive.
Read more
News Reports

Latest updates and important links about COVID-19 coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Live statistics and tracking of news related to COVID-19 coronavirus with focus on India.
Read more
News Reports

Hockey legend and three-time Olympic gold-medal winner Balbir Singh Sr passes away at 95

OpIndia Staff -
Hockey legend Balbir Singh Dosanjh aka Balbir Singh Sr died at the age of 95 years in Chandigarh after battling pulmonary illness since past two years.
Read more
News Reports

Pinjra Tod activists sent on two day police custody after Delhi Police rearrests the duo in anti-Hindu Delhi riots case

OpIndia Staff -
Two women activists with the far-left group Pinjra Tod who were granted bail on Sunday night were arrested again by Delhi Police within hours and sent on two day police custody.
Read more
News Reports

Railway Minister refutes ‘insufficient train’ claim of Maharashtra, says state govt not providing passenger details, already 65 trains cancelled due to non-cooperation

OpIndia Staff -
Railway Minister Piyush Goyal exposes Maharashtra govt by asking for details of 125 trains for tomorrow within an hour on Twitter
Read more

Recently Popular

Media Fact-Check

Here is the truth about the fake TIME magazine cover page shared by Ravish Kumar and subsequently deleted

OpIndia Staff -
His legendary capacity to peddle fake news was once again exposed when Ravish Kumar shared a fake TIME magazine cover in a bid to malign PM Modi.
Read more
News Reports

Pinjra Tod ‘activist’ arrested for inciting Delhi riots was a columnist with The Wire and Newslaundry

OpIndia Staff -
Delhi police arrested two women, Natasha Narwal, who was also a columnist with The Wire and Devangna Kalita for inciting the anti-Hindu Delhi riots
Read more
News Reports

Maharashtra: After Palghar lynching, two Sadhus brutally killed inside ashram in Nanded

OpIndia Staff -
The bodies of the Sadhus were found in their ashram in Maharashtra's Nanded late on Saturday night
Read more
News Reports

Assam: Vegetable vendor Sanatan Deka beaten to death by Faizul Ali and four others over a minor incident in Hajo

OpIndia Staff -
The gruesome murder happened in Manahkuchi near Hajo in Assam, where Sanatan Deka was fatally assaulted by Faizul Ali and his friends.
Read more
Media Fact-Check

NDTV cites ‘sources’ to claim Indian Jawans were detained and then released by China, Indian Army categorically rejects

OpIndia Staff -
The Indian Army has said no troops patrolling the border have been detained by the Chinese troops. "This is not true," stated an officer speaking to ANI.
Read more

Connect with us

227,953FansLike
348,619FollowersFollow
241,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com