Uttar Pradesh state government to set up a ‘Migration Commission’ in a bid to create employment opportunities for the migrants who have returned home from other states following the coronavirus lockdown. As of now 23 lakh migrant workers have returned home in Uttar Pradesh who will be quarantined and given food kit along with help in preparation of ration card. Over and above, Rs 1,000 would also be provided, CM Yogi Adityanath informed.

मेहनत कर अपनी जीविका चलाने वाले 23 लाख श्रमिक बहनों- भाइयों और उनके परिजनों को अब तक घर वापस लाया गया है। सभी का स्वास्थ्य परीक्षण कर उन्हें उपयुक्त रूप से क्वारंटीन करने, खाद्यान्न किट देने, राशन कार्ड बनवाने और ₹1,000 भरण-पोषण भत्ता दिए जाने के निर्देश दिए गए हैं। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) May 24, 2020

He further added that a ‘Migration Commission’ will be set up so that those migrants who have come back home in Uttar Pradesh could be facilitated in providing employment opportunities.

घर वापस आए श्रमिक बहनों-भाइयों को प्रदेश में ही सेवायोजित करने के लिए एक माइग्रेशन कमीशन गठित करने की रूपरेखा तैयार की जा रही है।

'अर्थव्यवस्था की धुरी' इन कामगारों को प्रदेश में ही रोजगार उपलब्ध करवाकर इन्हें सामाजिक सुरक्षा की गारंटी देने के लिए हम प्रतिबद्ध हैं। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) May 24, 2020

“We are committed to providing them employment opportunities within the state as well as social security,” CM Yogi Adityanath tweeted.

प्रवासी कामगारों को राज्य स्तर पर बीमा का लाभ देने की व्यवस्था की जा रही है। साथ ही, ऐसी कार्ययोजना भी तैयार की जा रही है, जिससे इन लोगों की जॉब सिक्योरिटी प्रदेश में ही सुनिश्चित की जा सके और इन्हें मजबूर हो कर अपने घर-परिवार से दूर नौकरी की तलाश में पलायन न करना पड़े। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) May 24, 2020

He further informed that the migrants will be provided insurance at state level and create job security so that they do not have to leave their homes to seek employment elsewhere. As reported by news agency ANI, Yogi Adityanath further said that if any state wants manpower, they cannot take them without permission of the government as there were reports of misbehaviour with them in other states. He further said that skill mapping is being carried out in the state to ensure employment.