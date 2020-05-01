In a CCTV footage of a Mumbai hospital has emerged in which Congress leader and Municipal Corporator Maher Haider is seen storming into the premises and misbehaving with the doctors. As per a report by Republic TV, the incident is of 24 April midnight and had come to notice on Friday. The Global Hospital and Research Centre have filed a complaint against the Congress leader. However, despite filing a complaint and even after one week of the incident, the Mumbai police haven’t filed an FIR.

Endangered lives of patients

In the complaint, the hospital has alleged that Maher Haider ‘unauthorisedly, illegally and unlawfully’ entered the hospital without information and without an appointment at 12 o’clock on 24 April. The complaint alleged that she forcefully, entered the patient’s ward, disrupting the hospital’s rules and regulations, and endangered the lives of patients. The hospital alleged that she stayed in the hospital for 45 minutes. She allegedly yelled at the doctors calling them ‘drunk’ and threatened to convert the hospital into a coronavirus quarantine centre. The Municipal corporation disturbed the patients and endangered their lives.

Congress leader’s statement

Speaking to Republic, the Corporator later stated that she was screened at the entrance, despite the CCTV footage showing that she had barged into the premises. She denied the allegations made by the hospitals and stated that the hospital had tampered with the CCTV footage to blame her.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

As on Friday, 1st May, Maharashtra has over 9915 confirmed cases of coronavirus. 432 people have so far succumbed to the deadly disease.