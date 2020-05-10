Sunday, May 10, 2020
Home News Reports Government issues safety guidelines to restart factories post lockdown after Styrene gas leak incident...
Government and PolicyNews Reports
Updated:

Government issues safety guidelines to restart factories post lockdown after Styrene gas leak incident in Vishakhapatnam

The NDMA has issued generic safety guidelines for industries and workers, as well as specific industry-based protocols such as product storage, manufacturing, and raw material storage

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
18

Three days after Styrene gas leak in a polystyrene plant in Vishakhapatnam on Thursday killed 11 people and made hundreds of people ill, the govt has issued safety guidelines to be followed while restarting factories after the lockdown. On Sunday, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) issued guidelines to resume operations in industries, post the nationwide Coronavirus lockdown. The incident at the LG Polymers factory had happened while the plant was trying to restart after being shut for more than a month due to the Coronavirus Lockdown.

The Indian economy had taken a major hit during the lockdown, a crucial step towards ensuring social distancing in public and checking the spread of the Chinese virus. Now the government has decided to slowly relax the restrictions so that the economy can be brought back to the track.

In its official order shared by Union Cabinet Minister, Piyush Goyal, the NDMA has asked all industries to “not try to achieve production targets” but instead focus on ensuring implementation of safety protocols. The order read, “As a result (of the lockdown), some of the manufacturing facilities, pipelines, valves, etc. may have residual chemicals, which may pose risk.”

Generic Safety Protocols

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

The NDMA has issued generic safety guidelines for industries and workers, as well as specific industry-based protocols such as product storage, manufacturing, and raw material storage. The employers have been advised to make the employees sensitive to abnormal smell, leakage, smoke, and other hazardous signs such that they raise alarm immediately

Industries have been recommended to seek the help of District administration in case of difficulties in managing backward linkages. They have been directed to ensure lockout and tag out procedures on a daily basis, amidst the Coronavirus outbreak. Industries have also been instructed to inspect all equipment during the restart phase.

Industry Specific-Safety Protocols

For industries dealing with the storage of raw materials, they have been advised to check containers, large vessels, pipelines, vaults, and conveyor belts for possible wear and tear during the lockdown. Chemical stability of stored HAZMAT chemicals must be ensured before using it for various processes. Abnormalities such as unfamiliar smell or sound should also be flagged at the earliest.

The NDMA has instructed industries involved in manufacturing processes to run a safety audit before initiating activities. Moreover, equipment such as furnaces, heat exchangers, boilers, pipelines must be checked for possible wear and tear while the functionality of temperature and pressure gauges ought to be tested.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Manufacturing industries have been specifically directed to undergo three crucial tests, namely tightness test, service test, and vacuum hold tests. For industries involved in product storage, the NDMA has advised checking storage facilities for damage.

Safety Guidelines for Workers

Industries must implement a sanitisation routine every 2-3 hours to ensure safety of workers. It is mandatory to check temperature of workers, twice a day. Employees with symptoms of Coronavirus have been barred from working. It is the responsibility of the management to provide sanitisers, personal protective equipment such as masks and glove to the workers.

As per MHA guidelines, administrative and managerial staff should work at 1/3rd capacity. Plus, it must ensured that no equipment used by one worker is shared by the other. Factories also need to provide accomodation to isolate worker, if such a need arose.

Industrial Mishap in Visakhapatnam

The safety protocols outlined by the NDMA come at the backdrop of Styrene gas leak from LG Polymers plant at RR Venkatapuram village in Andhra Pradesh that has affected 5000 people and killed 11. Reportedly, due to the failure of the refrigeration unit, the temperature of the tanks rose. The Styrene started evaporating and its gas built up inside the tank. When the plant prepared to resume operation after relaxations were announced in Coronavirus lockdown, the gas evaporated from the tanks and spread in the atmosphere.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Latest News

News Reports

Government issues safety guidelines to restart factories post lockdown after Styrene gas leak incident in Vishakhapatnam

OpIndia Staff -
3 days after Styrene gas leak incident, govt has issued safety guidelines to be followed while restarting factories after lockdown
Read more
News Reports

US college apologises after Islamists threaten professor over quiz stating terrorists strive to emulate prophet Muhammad

OpIndia Staff -
Scottsdale Community College in Arizona, United States of America has apologised over quiz questions where a professor asked multiple choice questions on Islam in a quiz.
Read more
News Reports

India’s New Education Policy will be based on Vedic Knowledge combined with Science: HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal

OpIndia Staff -
HRD minister said that we have to combine our ancient vedic knowledge with modern science and technology to move forward in future
Read more
News Reports

Angered by lockdown restrictions, Elon Musk threatens to move Tesla headquarters, factory out of California

OpIndia Staff -
Elon Musk also threatened to shift the Tesla headquarters to Texas or Nevada, where shelter-in-place rules are less restrictive.
Read more
News Reports

Previously shunted by Maha Vikas Aghadi, ex-Mumbai Metro chief Ashwini Bhide brought back to handle coronavirus crisis

OpIndia Staff -
Ashwini Bhide, who was shunted out from Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation for taking on his son, was soon appointed as the additional commissioner in the BMC by the Maharashtra government.
Read more
News Reports

West Bengal: “No Coronavirus testing, no drinking water”, People quarantined at Asansol ESI Hospital create ruckus

OpIndia Staff -
A person stranded at the quarantine centre in West Bengal complained that 1 litre of water had been provided for 32 people.
Read more

Recently Popular

News Reports

On the day PM Modi holds a meeting of NDMA with Amit Shah present, rumours of Shah’s ill health peddled by vested interests

OpIndia Staff -
The allegations that Amit Shah is unwell and he is missing from action are not true, vested interests spreading baseless rumours
Read more
Social Media

‘COVID, cancer or both’: Another ‘journalist’ previously associated with TOI, DNA found wishing death upon the Home Minister

OpIndia Staff -
Earlier an NRI 'journalist' had wished death upon HM Amit Shah by stating that his lipoma surgery transformed into a “full-blower cancer"
Read more
Crime

Bihar: A minor Hindu boy sacrificed to make a new mosque in the area ‘powerful’ and ‘influential’, police apathy forces family to relocate

OpIndia Staff -
The minor Hindu boy's dead body was taken for a post mortem and it was over in barely 2-3 minutes, throwing light on police apathy
Read more
Social Media

AAP cheerleader and NRI ‘Journalist’ of US-based news portal wishes cancer and death upon Home Minister Amit Shah

OpIndia Staff -
Spewing her inner vitriol against the Home Minister, Nadar said that his death that ought to be "celebrated in the larger interest of humanity."
Read more
News Reports

Parents of Class 12 boy who committed suicide over unsubstantiated rape allegations file complaint: Read full details

OpIndia Staff -
A complaint has been filed in the suicide case of -Manav Singh who took his life after being accused of sexual abuse on social media.
Read more

Connect with us

224,261FansLike
324,226FollowersFollow
231,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com