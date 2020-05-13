Thursday, May 14, 2020
Bill Gates’ coronavirus vaccine will have nano trackers, will be controlled via 5G satellites to take Islam out of Muslims: Pakistani ‘expert’ Zaid Hamid

The Pakistani 'expert' Zaid Hamid claimed that Bill Gates would embed nanochips in the body of people worldwide through his vaccines and then America would conduct global surveillance through its 5G towers. No one would be able to work or travel without America's permission.

OpIndia Staff

While the entire world has been relentlessly mobilising the research on the Coronavirus pandemic, there is one wizard in our neighbouring country called Zaid Hamid who seems to have cracked open the specifics of the pathogen and the treatment of the pandemic in record-breaking time.

Pakistani conspiracy theorist Zaid Hamid, speaking to a Pakistani TV channel on a show ironically called ‘Badalta Pakistan’, has deduced that coronavirus is nothing but a common cold. The world is familiar with corona for the last 50 years. Every person on this earth has at one point in time, suffered from coronavirus. This has, in fact, been hyped because Bill Gates has conspired to make all future generations in the world America’s slave.

Bill Gates’ vaccines would take away Islam from Muslims: Zaid Hamid

He goes on to make the oblivious aware that Bill Gates has drafted a plan according to which the entire world will be under lockdown for almost a year until he does not come up with a vaccine for the diseases. The lockdown will only open when the vaccine is ready to be given to people. And the vaccine developed by Bill Gates will have such a drug in it, which will take away Islam from all the Muslims, claimed Hamid.

Hamid also claims that the virus is designed to make the Jews rule the world and target Islamic nations. When the anchor asks whether China too is involved in it, Hamid dodges the question, instead says that the American version of the virus is different than the Chinese version.

Bill Gates vaccines will have ‘nano trackers’ embedded in it: Zaid Hamid

The Pakistani wizard continues to say that the vaccine being developed by Bill Gates will have a ‘transparent nano tracker’ embedded in it, which will enter the body of the person who takes the vaccine.

Moving on, the Pakistani conspiracy theorist informs that Bill Gates has invested millions in those companies working on nano technology so that his vaccines have these small chips embedded in it.

He goes on to say that as soon as America put the entire world into lockdown, it started building 5G towers and sending hundreds of satellites to the sky.

Now, first Bill Gates would embed nanochip in the body of people worldwide through his vaccines and then America would conduct global surveillance through its 5G towers. No one would be able to work or travel without America’s permission, says the Pakistani genius.

Hamid further says that the vaccine and its ‘nano tracker’ will take the spirit of Islam away from Muslims. He claims that it is America, WHO and Bill Gates’ plan to install compulsory surveillance on everyone. He declared that Pakistan does not need a vaccine.

Pakistanis do not need vaccines

The anchor and Hamid both went on discussing that similar to the polio vaccines the coronavirus vaccines will be made compulsory too. Hamid claimed that the people who are strong in their faith refuse vaccines, even if it is made compulsory. He insisted that the coronavirus pandemic is a grand illusion by some powers to bring a new world order, where everyone will be a slave.

