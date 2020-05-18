Imran Khan government in Pakistan blocked social networking platform Twitter and video conferencing platform Zoom for a couple of hours on Sunday. However, users were able to access the same through VPN (Virtual Private Network). Many Twitter users also took to the microblogging site to express that Twitter was blocked in Pakistan.

I shit you not. When my Twitter stopped working, I turned my PTCL connection on and off for about an hour.

Then I found that internet is still working so Twitter must be down round the globe and waited for the issue to be sorted out.

Now turns out it was our gov 🤦#TwitterDown — Qaiser For President 🌹 (@Qaiser__Khan) May 17, 2020

So the army just shut down Twitter and Zoom all over #Pakistan to avoid Pakistanis from witnessing the #SAATHVirtualConf2020 which revolved around, ironically, Freedom of Press in Pakistan! They will go to any lengths to deprive us of uncensored media. — ارباب (@reedumaurier) May 17, 2020

Pakistan blocking Twitter & Zoom to silence criticism & the brave activists organising the #SAATHVirtualConf2020 is a telling show of how insecure The State is in itself.



Insha’Allah, Hum Dekhenge. — s (@apnedostokijaan) May 17, 2020

Farha Kaghzi is speaking about forced conversions. State sides with religious fanatics instead of justice. State is party. Sindhi Hindu girls have to live in fear that they can be next. #SAATHVirtualConf2020 pic.twitter.com/2eG4yvoIxl — Ahmad Waqass Goraya (@AWGoraya) May 17, 2020

Many Pakistani Twitter users called it a tactic to suppress their voice.Some claimed that Pakistan government shut down Twitter and Zoom because of the SAATH Virtual Conference.Among other issues, Pakistanis discussed forced religious conversion of Hindu girls in Sindh.

Baloch activist Sajid Hussain’s mysterious death was also discussed.

Journalist @TahaSSiddiqui discussing the mysterious death of editor #SajidHussain Baloch in Sweden, and why it should not be ignored by media and activists #SAATHVirtualConf2020 — Mohammad Taqi (@mazdaki) May 17, 2020

The SAATH Virtual Conference was being held to discuss the atrocities carried out by Imran Khan government and Pakistani Army on Balochistan residents.

However, a few hours later, the microblogging site Twitter and Zoom services were both restored in Pakistan.