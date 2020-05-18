Monday, May 18, 2020
Home News Reports Pakistan: Baloch activists' online conference triggers panic, Imran Khan govt blocks Twitter and Zoom...
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Pakistan: Baloch activists’ online conference triggers panic, Imran Khan govt blocks Twitter and Zoom for hours

Some claimed that Pakistan government shut down Twitter and Zoom because of the SAATH Virtual Conference. The SAATH Virtual Conference was being held to discuss the atrocities carried out by Imran Khan government and Pakistani Army on Balochistan residents.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Pakistan bans Twitter and Zoom for a few hours (representational image courtesy: 24newshd)
4

Imran Khan government in Pakistan blocked social networking platform Twitter and video conferencing platform Zoom for a couple of hours on Sunday. However, users were able to access the same through VPN (Virtual Private Network). Many Twitter users also took to the microblogging site to express that Twitter was blocked in Pakistan.

Many Pakistani Twitter users called it a tactic to suppress their voice. Some claimed that Pakistan government shut down Twitter and Zoom because of the SAATH Virtual Conference. Among other issues, Pakistanis discussed forced religious conversion of Hindu girls in Sindh.

Baloch activist Sajid Hussain’s mysterious death was also discussed.

The SAATH Virtual Conference was being held to discuss the atrocities carried out by Imran Khan government and Pakistani Army on Balochistan residents.

However, a few hours later, the microblogging site Twitter and Zoom services were both restored in Pakistan.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termssaath virtual conference 2020, pakistan twitter down, pakitan twitter

Latest News

News Reports

Pakistan: Baloch activists’ online conference triggers panic, Imran Khan govt blocks Twitter and Zoom for hours

OpIndia Staff -
Imran Khan government in Pakistan blocked social networking platform Twitter and video conferencing platform Zoom for a couple of hours on Sunday.
Read more
Social Media

TikTok star Faizal Siddiqui promotes using acid attack as revenge for jilted lover, police complaint filed

OpIndia Staff -
TikTok videos that glamorise acid attack, as a means to avenge lost love, can influence jilted lovers to follow suit in real life.
Read more
News Reports

India, along with 61 other countries, seeks independent probe into WHO’s response to Chinese coronavirus outbreak

OpIndia Staff -
India has reportedly backed a joint effort by Australia and European Union calling for an impartial, independent and comprehensive probe into the coronavirus crisis.
Read more
News Reports

Bengaluru Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao violates social distancing norms as he prays at a city church amid lockdown, netizens express shock

OpIndia Staff -
Ironically, the crowd at the church, including senior police officers can be seen standing next to each other violating social distancing norms.
Read more
News Reports

Karnataka: Police arrest one Saleem Ballari after he spat on hotel staff, find out he is a murder accused on the run

OpIndia Staff -
After police arrested Saleem Ballari for spitting on hotel staff for refusing food during lockdown, they find out he is an absconding murder accused
Read more
Cricket

Shahid Afridi anti-Modi comment: ‘Never Again,’ says Yuvraj Singh after Harbhajan Singh expressed regret for making donation appeal for the Pakistani’s NGO

OpIndia Staff -
Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh has expressed his regret for making a donation appeal for Shahid Afrid's NGO.
Read more

Recently Popular

Crime

Madhya Pradesh: One Samar Khan caught on camera raping a cow, FIR registered after video goes viral

OpIndia Staff -
The complaint was filed by one Mukesh Sharma, who stated that the perpetrator had hurt his religious sentiments by assaulting a cow.
Read more
News Reports

Islamists target BJP youth leader on social media, share morphed obscene images of her despite complaint filed with Delhi police 2 months ago

OpIndia Staff -
BJP youth Apurva Singh had filed a complaint against various social media handles in March after she faced online bullying
Read more
Cricket

Shahid Afridi’s anti-Modi comment: Cricketer Harbhajan Singh regrets donation appeal for Afridi’s foundation, says will pick up gun to protect India

OpIndia Staff -
Harbhajan Singh further said that he appealed for the NGO on humanitarian grounds. But Afridi's anti-India message is not appropriate at all.
Read more
News Reports

Watch: Muslim mobs in Karnataka threaten and abuse Muslim women for purchasing goods from Hindu owned shops

OpIndia Staff -
Islamists in Karnataka’s Davangere harass Muslim women for purchasing from Hindu shops and carrying orange plastic bags
Read more
News Reports

Indore: Video of a 6-year-old child shouting slogans to kill PM Modi goes viral

OpIndia Staff -
6-year-old child shouts slogans to kill PM Modi after Coronavirus positive family member discharged from hospital, family encourage the kid
Read more

Connect with us

226,644FansLike
337,735FollowersFollow
238,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com