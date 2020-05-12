Thursday, May 14, 2020
Home News Reports PM Modi announces economic package worth Rs 20 lakh crore to build a self-reliant...
FeaturedGovernment and PolicyNews Reports
Updated:

PM Modi announces economic package worth Rs 20 lakh crore to build a self-reliant India in the post-Coronavirus world

4th phase of COVID-19 lockdown will be completely new, with a completely new set of rules", said PM

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Screengrab from PM Modi's address on 12 May
225

As India nears an end to the coronavirus lockdown 3.0, PM Modi addressed the nation today through television saying that this pandemic has brought a message for India. The world is in a state of war against COVID-19 and we have to move ahead, however, we have to protect ourselves from the pathogen as we move on. The virus has infected more than 42 lakh people but “we will not give up or accept defeat,” he said. Over 3 lakh people have succumbed to the infection, he says, condoling the deaths.

Saying that India has been an example for progress in the last century, Modi said that the country needs to become self-reliant in the world after the coronavirus pandemic.

“When the crisis started then not even a single PPE kit was manufactured in India, only a few N95 masks were available. Today two lakh PPE kits and 2 lakh N95 masks are manufactured in India daily”. This reflects our ability to be self-dependent, he added.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

“When India speaks of self-reliance, it does not advocate for a self-centred system. In India’s self-reliance there is a concern for the whole world’s happiness, cooperation and peace,” said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday.

Narendra Modi said that India runs on five pillars: “Economy, infrastructure, system, vibrant demography, demand”.

We have to change disasters into opportunities, said Modi while announcing revised economic packages for self- reliant India. “As a nation, we are standing are standing at a crucial crossroads. This crisis also presents us with an opportunity. We have changed the disaster into an opportunity,” he said. 

The prime minister also said that be it tuberculosis, malnutrition, or polio, India has fought those crises well and those programs had global impacts. He added that the world has adopted India’s initiatives like international solar alliance, yoga day etc, which are India’s gift towards the humanity.

PM Modi announces revised economic pakage for ‘self-reliant’ India

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

“I announce a special economic package today. This will play an important role in the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan’. The announcements made by the government over COVID, decisions of RBI and today’s package totals to Rs 20 Lakh Crores. This is 10% of India’s GDP,” Modi said.

To prove the resolve of a self-reliant India, this package includes- land, labour, liquidity and law, said PM Modi. The grand palace of self-reliance will rest on five pillars. The first pilar is Economy, an economy that will bring quantum jump, not incremental change; the second pillar- Infrastructure that can be the identity of modern India; third pillar- System which will be based on technology-driven processes able to fulfil 21st-century dreams, not rules and regulations of last century; fourth pillar- our Democracy, as the world’s largest and the vibrant democracy is the strength of India; and the fifth pillar- Demand, the cycle of demand and supply in our economy is our strength, and it should be used to its full potential.

“This economic package is for our cottage industries, small-scale industries, for MSME”, which he said, “is the means of livelihood of crores of people, which is the strong basis of our resolve for self-reliant India”.

This economic package is for the laborer of the country, for the farmer of the country who is working hard for the countrymen in every situation, every season. This economic package is for the middle class of our country, which pays taxes honestly, contributes to the development of the country, said PM Modi.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

The Prime Minister said that due to the reforms done in the last six years, India has been able to handle the current crisis better. But now there is time to expand the scope of the reforms, to give it more heights, these reforms will take place in the entire supply chain associated with agriculture, so that farmers are empowered and in future agriculture is pleased impacted due to a crisis like Coronavirus.


“Everything is possible with self-reliance, self-power and self-confidence, self-reliance helps the country to prepare for the competition in the global supply chain”, the PM asserted.

Details of the economic package will be announced by the Finance Ministry soon.

4th phase of lockdown will be completely different from the earlier three phases

Talking about the next round of lockdown, PM Modi said that lockdown 4.0 will be based on new guidelines which will be announced before May 18. “4th phase of COVID-19 lockdown will be completely new, with a completely new set of rules”, said PM.

We must not restrict our lives only around coronavirus, Modi said in his speech on Tuesday, and added that the fourth phase of the coronavirus lockdown in India will be completely different from the earlier three phases of the lockdown.

This was PM Modi’s fifth address to the nation since the country was put under complete lockdown to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The last time the prime minister had addressed the nation was on April 14. The Prime Minister’s address comes a day after he held a meeting with Chief Ministers of all states and Union Territories to discuss the strategy for easing relaxations after the third lockdown ends May 17. He asked the Chief Ministers to share with him a broad strategy by May 15 on how to deal with various nuances after the gradual easing of the lockdown.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Latest News

News Reports

Some countries busy in spreading other viruses such as terrorism, fake news, doctored videos during Coronavirus pandemic: MEA S Jaishankar

OpIndia Staff -
Some countries busy in spreading other viruses such as terrorism, fake news, doctored videos, S Jaishankar said in SCO meet
Read more
News Reports

Supreme Court issues dress code for lawyers without coats and gowns for virtual court hearings, CJI says they make it easier to catch Coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
After CJI said that Judges and Lawyers should not wear coats and gowns for the time being, SC issued new dress code for lawyers
Read more
News Reports

Pakistan: Minor Hindu girl abducted and forcibly converted to Islam, watch how influential Islamic cleric Mian Mithoo makes her embrace Islam

OpIndia Staff -
The Islamic cleric Mian Mithoo is feared by the Hindus in Ghotki, as they accuse him of kidnapping and forced conversions of Hindu girls
Read more
News Reports

The sham of “Worli Model” exposed as Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray tells districts to embrace the Goa model to fight coronavirus outbreak

OpIndia Staff -
Districts in Maharashtra have been asked by the CM to imitate the Goa model and initiate house-to-house surveys to tackle coronavirus
Read more
Economy and Finance

Atmanirbhar Bharat: Yogi govt to hold online loan fair for MSME sector, to disburse loan of around Rs 2,000 crore to 36,000 entrepreneurs

OpIndia Staff -
Yogi Adityanath further said that Uttar Pradesh is a hub for MSME sector and about 3 crore people in the state are directly or indirectly involved in the sector.
Read more
News Reports

PM CARES Fund allocates Rs. 3100 Crore to fight coronavirus, will be used to purchase ventilators and support migrant movement

OpIndia Staff -
Amid rumour mongering about PM CARES fund by opposition, Rs 3100 crore allocated from the fund in the fight against Coronavirus
Read more

Recently Popular

News Reports

Trading platform Zerodha crashes as stock market gains in early trade after PM Modi’s Rs 20 lakh crore stimulus package announcement

OpIndia Staff -
Zerodha Kite platform's server crashed yet another on Wednesday due to some technical glitch and stock traders could not able to access the platform.
Read more
News Reports

West Bengal: Horrifying visuals of Hooghly up in flames emerge after communal clashes rock Telinipara, section 144 imposed

OpIndia Staff -
Shocking visuals of Telinipara where communal clashes took place after Hindu houses were set on fire have gone viral on social media.
Read more
Crime

Hindu family leaves Gopalganj district in Bihar due to fear, claims their minor son was sacrificed to make a local Mosque ‘powerful’

अनुपम कुमार सिंह -
The minor Hindu boy's dead body was taken for a post mortem and it was over in barely 2-3 minutes, throwing light on police apathy
Read more
Media

That you have lost readership and your peers doubt you, is not our problem: Read our response to Swati Chaturvedi’s defamation notice

Nupur J Sharma -
Recently, OpIndia.com got a legal notice from abusive media troll Swati Chaturvedi. At the onset, we would like to reiterate that such intimidatory tactics won't work with OpIndia.
Read more
News Reports

After demanding 5-6% of GDP as economic package, Congress claims 10% of GDP announced by PM is not enough, says package should be 50%...

OpIndia Staff -
MP Congress said that the package announced by PM Modi worth 10% of GDP not enough, it should be 50% of GDP
Read more

Connect with us

225,580FansLike
330,017FollowersFollow
233,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com