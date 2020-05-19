Tuesday, May 19, 2020
List of buses sent by Congress to Uttar Pradesh govt includes auto rickshaws and blacklisted numbers, online database reveals

Of those 1000 buses Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had claimed to have arranged, Congress released a partial list which now seems to be containing auto rickshaws and personal cars in the list as well.

OpIndia Staff

The list of 'buses' sent by Priyanka Gandhi Vadra contains blacklisted vehicles and auto rickshaws among others.
In a major embarrassment to Congress, the list of ‘buses’ sent by Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi claiming to be that filled with migrant workers stranded at Delhi-UP border contains blacklisted numbers, cars and even three-wheeled wonder autorickshaws. After Uttar Pradesh Government asked for list of buses which were offered by Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for ferrying migrants, Congress published a list of about 200 vehicle registration numbers with corresponding names of some individuals next to them.

However, online database of Government of India reveals that many of these ‘buses’ were actually other buses.

Blacklisted bus

One bus with Registration number RJ27 PA 5949 which as per the list sent by Priyanka Gandhi is driven by one lady Smt. Keshar Devi. However, it is blacklisted.

Blacklisted bus in the list
Similarly, another bus was also blacklisted. The blacklisted buses are off the road for various reasons.

Bus no. RJ 14 PE 1189
Another blacklisted. However, in Gujarat and Rajasthan.
RJ 14 PD 6677

Many Twitter users also pointed out that some vehicles were actually auto rickshaws and cars. One ‘bus’ with registration number RJ14TD 1446 which was to be driven by one Narendra is actually a Chevrolet Beat car.

RJ14TD 1446 is actually a car
RJ14TD 1446 is a Chevrolet Beat car

Similarly, one was actually an auto rickshaw.

No. 12 on the list UP 83 T 1006 driven by Neeraj

As per the government records, the UP 83 T 1006 is actually an auto rickshaw.

Three wheeled auto rickshaw
Meanwhile, Priyanka Gandhi, in a letter to UP Additional Chief Secretary (Home) has claimed that the UP government asking for handing over the buses she has arranged for migrant workers is ‘political move’. This despite the fact that UP government has accepted her own proposal of using the 1,000 buses she has claimed to have arranged.

However, of those 1000 buses she had claimed to have arranged, Congress released a partial list which now seems to be containing auto rickshaws and personal cars in the list as well.

