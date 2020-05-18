UP Govt accepts Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s offer of providing 1,000 buses for migrant workers, seeks details

The Uttar Pradesh government today accepted Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s offer of providing 1,000 buses for migrant workers.

Letter by UP Addnl CS (Home) to Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

In a letter to Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, UP Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi informed her that the government has accepted her proposal dated 16th May for providing buses for migrant workers. “Hence, without any delay please send list of drivers and co-drivers of these 1,000 buses so that we can make use of them in bringing back the migrant workers,” he wrote.

आज यूपी सरकार को पत्र लिखकर कांग्रेस की तरफ से 1000 बसें चलाने की अनुमति मांगी है।



रोज होती दुर्घटनाएं, असहनीय पीड़ा, अमानवीय हालात। हमारे कामगार भाई-बहन और उनके बच्चे संकट के दौर से गुजर रहे हैं।



मैंने सरकार से पहले भी अपील की है कि कृपया बसें चलाकर पैदल चल रहे.. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/Bw2EOIkgil — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) May 16, 2020

On 16 May 2020, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had tweeted a letter wherein she had written to UP government seeking permission to ply 1,000 buses for migrant workers.

Congress’ offer to pay for migrants travel

Earlier this month, Congress interim President and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s mother Sonia Gandhi had offered to pay for passengers in Shramik Express trains which were run by government to facilitate travel of migrants stuck in other parts of the country. However, the offer to pay came after it was already clarified that migrants do not have to pay for the tickets and that the governments were bearing the cost. Soon after Congress’ offer, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, in a bid to save party fund, immediately offered that the state government will bear the cost of migrants instead. Days later, Punjab Congress MLA was caught on camera boasting to migrant workers in trains it was actually Sonia Gandhi who has paid for the tickets of the migrants.