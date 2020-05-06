Wednesday, May 6, 2020
Updated:

BJP MP alleges that stranded migrant workers from Rajasthan stopped at Congress-ruled Chattisgarh border despite permission

The BJP MP uploaded a list of migrant workers who have been issued a vehicular pass to travel to Jalore from Rayagada in Odisha.

OpIndia Staff

Rajasthan Migrants stuck in Chattisgarh despite permission,claims BJP MP
Representtive Image (Photo Credits: Republic World)
2

On Wednesday, Devji Patel, MP from Jalore constituency in Rajasthan, has tweeted that migrant workers from Rajasthan have been stopped at the border of Congress-ruled Rajasthan, despite being granted permission by the Odisha Government. Citing harassment of the stranded people in the Congress-ruled States, Patel has asked for necessary intervention by the Rajasthan State Government.

The BJP MP uploaded a list of migrant workers who have been issued a vehicular pass to travel to Jalore from Rayagada in Odisha. The names of the passengers along with their phone numbers have been listed in the official order issued by the office of the Collector and the District Magistrate (Rayagada).

In another tweet, Devji Patel alleged that the local District Collector in Chattisgarh has demanded permits issued by the Rajasthan Government from the stranded migrants. He has urged Rajasthan Chief Minister, Ashok Gehlot, to either facilitate their return home or stop the drama of being concerned about stranded migrants.

Rajasthan Govt. charged train fares from migrants

Coming as a major embarrassment for Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, who made tall claims of paying for the migrant workers, the Congress-led government in Rajasthan has admitted to charging migrant labourers for the Jaipur-Patna Shramik Special train. According to a Times Now report, the Ashok Gehlot government has admitted of accepting money from migrants workers for their travel back to their native place. Later, after Sonia Gandhi asked state party units to bear the expenses, which were anyway to be borne by governments, Gehlot, to save the party fund, offered that the state government will pay for the migrants’ fares.

OpIndia Staff -
