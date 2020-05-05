Tuesday, May 5, 2020
Home News Reports On odd days, Congress blames Railways of charging stranded migrant workers for the tickets,...
News Reports
Updated:

On odd days, Congress blames Railways of charging stranded migrant workers for the tickets, on even days Rajasthan govt admits to making them pay for train fare

Ironically, Rajasthan government's admission comes barely a day after Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi had courted controversy by blaming the centre for levying charges on the migrant workers

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Congress govt in Rajasthan admits to charging migrants for the Jaipur-Patna Shramik Special train
3

Coming as a major embarrassment for Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, who made tall claims of paying for the migrant workers, the Congress-led government in Rajasthan has admitted to charging migrant labourers for the Jaipur-Patna Shramik Special train. According to a Times Now report, the Ashok Gehlot government has admitted of accepting money from migrants workers for their travel back to their native place.

According to multiple reports, while most state governments have paid for the travel of migrant workers from the state exchequer, Kerala, Rajasthan and Maharashtra remain the only three states to have charged the migrant workers for their travel back to their native place.

It is pertinent to note that in two of three states- Kerala, Maharashtra and Rajasthan, Congress is in the government. Rajasthan is ruled by the Congress party while Maharashtra is presided over by the Maha Vikas Aghadi government-a coalition of Shiv Sena, NCP and the Congress party.

Sonia Gandhi blamed centre for levying charges on the migrant workers

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Ironically, the Rajasthan government’s admission comes barely a day after Sonia Gandhi had courted controversy by blaming the centre for levying charges on the migrant workers

Based on a fallacious report published in ‘The Hindu’ that said railways is charging extra money from stranded migrants to travel in special trains, Sonia Gandhi had jumped in to declare that her party will be bearing the non-existent cost of the railway tickets of the migrants. Railways had issued a clarification that it is not charging any money from the migrants.

Congress offers to pay for fares which anyway government was paying for

On Monday, Congress leaders took to Twitter to claim that since government is charging money for the railway fare of the stranded migrants going back home on Shramik Special trains, the party will chip in and bear the expenses for the same. This offer to pay for the migrants’ fare came two days after the Railway Ministry had clarified that the state and central governments are facilitating the movement of migrants through Shramik Special trains. On Sunday, 3rd May, 2020, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan took to Twitter to clarify Madhya Pradesh State Government will bear their expenses.

However, now that Congress has offered to use its own money instead of tax payers’, Rajasthan Chief Minister has offered to absolve Congress party of the responsibility.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Hours after Congress offered to pay for the railway fares of stranded migrant workers, the Congress government in Rajasthan has stepped in to save the party’s money. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has announced that the state government, not the party, will pay for the railway fares of migrants.

Ashok Gehlot uses Rajasthan tax payers’ money to save Congress treasury

Taking to Twitter, Gehlot on Monday credited Sonia Gandhi said that “On direction of Sonia Gandhi, we have decided that Rajasthan government will bear expenses of those who are travelling from Rajasthan to other states.”

Sonia Gandhi had actually directed state Congress units, not Congress run governments, to pay for the migrant workers. Hence, Gehlot, in a bid to save the party fund will now use Rajasthan tax payers’ money by bearing the expenses. While many state governments, like Madhya Pradesh, have stepped in to bear the expenses of migrant workers, Congress-led Rajasthan government’s decision had come after the party president directed party funds be used for the same.

Congress caught it its own web of lies

In the entire farce created by the Congress, first, the party falsely accuses Railways of charging migrants workers and offers to bear expenses of those who are travelling from Rajasthan and other Congress-ruled states to other states. Honouring his president’s words, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot had confirmed to pay on behalf of the migrant workers. Here, he cleverly plans to save the party fund by devising using Rajasthan taxpayers’ money by bearing the expenses. Eventually, it appears that the migrant workers land up paying for their own travel, an allegation Congress had levied on the central government based on which the entire drama was formulated.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termsmigrant crisis india, migrants train fare,

Latest News

News Reports

On odd days, Congress blames Railways of charging stranded migrant workers for the tickets, on even days Rajasthan govt admits to making them pay...

OpIndia Staff -
Only after much confusion, Rajasthan government has announced that it will now be bearing the expenses of migrant workers
Read more
Social Media

Coronavirus is a conspiracy by Hindus, when the time comes, we will kill them all: AIMIM supporter in viral video

OpIndia Staff -
Referring to Hindus as 'dung eaters', pigs, and 'piss-drinkers', Abu Faisal threatens of an impending genocide against Hindus.
Read more
OpIndia Scoops

Are states like Bengal, Rajasthan and Maharashtra refusing to accept their own migrant workers? Here is what we found

Nupur J Sharma -
According to sources in the Railways Ministry, West Bengal, Rajasthan and Maharashtra are not giving permission for the trains carrying their own migrant workers back from various states
Read more
News Reports

Coronavirus death rate in West Bengal is highest at over 12%, IMCT concerned over state govt’s lack of transparency

OpIndia Staff -
IMCT highlighted how the State claimed to have surveyed 50 lac people but did not provide any evidence for the same to the team.
Read more
News Reports

Meet Dr PK ‘Dog Dialysis’ Mitra: Yet another tainted doctor who’s found himself a place in Mamata Banerjee’s team of ‘experts’

Jhankar Mohta -
Mamata Banerjee has carefully cherry-picked these members and allegiance towards her seems to be the only prerequisite to get there
Read more
News Reports

Al-Qaeda chief urges Indian Muslims to wage an armed war against the country after Islamists from Arab accused India of Islamophobia

OpIndia Staff -
Yemen's Al-Qaeda in the Arab Peninsula(AQAP) which is a globally banned terror outfit issued a statement accusing India waging war against Muslims in the country.
Read more

Recently Popular

News Reports

Jamia Millia Islamia law student Mahoor Parvez calls Handwara martyrs ‘war criminals’, her supporters refer to killing of Pakistani terrorists ‘human rights violation’

OpIndia Staff -
One Adil Saifudheen, a former Jamia student came out in support of Mahoor Parvez and questioned whether it is wrong to demand accountability from the government for 'human rights violation'.
Read more
News Reports

China launches ‘crusade’ against Christianity, begins to remove crosses from churches across the country

OpIndia Staff -
The leadership in China has launched the crusade to eradicate Christianity in various provinces for two years now.
Read more
News Reports

India asks Pakistan to immediately vacate illegal occupation of parts of Jammu and Kashmir

OpIndia Staff -
Last week, the Supreme Court of Pakistan had 'permitted' conducting elections in Gilgit-Baltistan area.
Read more
News Reports

Major Anuj Sood, who was martyred in Handwara encounter, got married just few months back

OpIndia Staff -
Major Anuj Sood's father says his son made a supreme sacrifice. Major Sood along with four other security personnel were martyred in Handwara encounter.
Read more
Media

Journalist with The Print and The Wire commits suicide in varanasi, suicide note blamed local SP leader

OpIndia Staff -
A freelance journalist, Rizawana Tabassum, has committed suicide in Varanasi on Monday.
Read more

Connect with us

222,844FansLike
316,563FollowersFollow
229,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com