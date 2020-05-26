Tuesday, May 26, 2020
As Ram Mandir construction begins, communist leader, National Herald editor share 2018 report to peddle ‘Buddhist site’ narrative

Communist leader Subhashini Ali has taken to Twitter today to share a 2018 article by the Economic Times titled "New twist: Supreme Court accepts Buddhist claim in Ayodhya dispute", insinuating that the Ram Mandir matter has once again been caught in some legal dispute.

OpIndia Staff

Communist leader shares 2018 report to peddle 'Buddhist site' narrative on Ayodhya
CPIM leader Subhashini Ali shares old report on Ayodhya verdict to mislead people as news of construction of Ram Mandir pours in
Last year, the long-awaited Supreme Court verdict had finally ended the decades-long battle and has entitled Hindus to build a temple for Ram Lalla at the Ram Janmabhoomi site that had been defiled centuries ago by Islamic invaders. After the establishment of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust, the construction of a grand Ram temple has finally been started.

However, even after decades of relentless efforts to stall the court case and keep Hindus away from their claim at the Ram Janmabhoomi site, leftists are still trying to weave new narratives.

CPIM leader Subhashini Ali has taken to Twitter today to share an article by the Economic Times captioning her tweet as “New twist: Supreme Court accepts Buddhist claim in Ayodhya dispute”, insinuating that the Ram Mandir matter has once again been caught in some legal dispute.

CPIM leader Subhashini Ali Tweet dated May 26, 2020
However, the article the CPIM leader has shared today with the misleading “new twist” is one which was written two years back in the year 2018.

The 2018 Economic Times report shared by CPIM leader Subhashini Ali today

National Herald editor shares CPIM leader’s misleading tweet

In 2018 when the legal battle over the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute was in full swing, a writ petition filed by one Buddhist petitioner- Vineet Kumar Maurya, an Ayodhya resident, was admitted and tagged along with the 13 other appeals pending then against a 2010 verdict of the Allahabad High Court. This particular report by The Economic Times speaks of that old petition filed by Vineet Kumar Maurya in 2018.

Mrinal Pande, the chief editor of Congress mouthpiece National Herald also shared Subhashini Ali’s tweet with a Hindi text, insinuating that the 2-year-old report was a fresh development.

Tweet by Mrinal Pande

Construction of Ram Mandir begins

Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust chairman Mahant Nritya Gopal Das has announced the construction of the Ram temple from today. After decades, on March 25, 2020, Ram Lalla was moved out of the makeshift shed in Ayodhya and the idol was shifted in a palanquin to Manas Bhawan in the presence of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Earlier the work on removing debris and land levelling was underway at the site.

Another ploy to delay Ram Temple?

Recently, several Hindu sculptures were unearthed from the Ram Janmabhoomi site when initial excavations were carried out for the construction. A 5 feet Shivling, 7 carved pillars of Black touchstone, 6 carved pillars of red sandstone and broken idols of Hindu gods were found.

Soon, leftists, Naxal sympathisers and their supporters had started dismissing the findings. Some leftists had also run social media trends claiming that the Ram Janmabhoomi site was a Buddhist temple and the unearthed structures are all Buddhist.

The legal battle for the Ram Janmabhoomi was fought for decades. During the prolonged battle, every aspect of the historical claims, demands and pieces of evidence were debated extensively in court. The ASI had in its findings asserted that there was a huge temple beneath the site. The recent claims by the leftists are nothing but another round of the false claims to derail the Ram Janmabhoomi temple project and deny Hindus their right.

The SC had dismissed all review petitions against November 2019 Ayodhya verdict.

