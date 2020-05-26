Tuesday, May 26, 2020
Ram Mandir: Mahant Nritya Gopal Das visits Ram Lalla after 28-years, inspects temple construction work at Ram Janmabhoomi

According to the reports, Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, after visiting Ram Lalla on Monday, also visited the temple site and inspected the levelling work going on there. "The temple work has already started and this is a land of purity and devotion," he said.

Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, the Chairman of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Theertha Kshetra Trust, on Monday visited Ram Lalla, the infant Lord Ram, as he is worshipped at his birthplace Ayodhya, after 28 years and performed pooja at the holy site in Ayodhya. He took stock of the situation for the construction of Ram temple at Ayodhya after the initial levelling work was completed.

According to the reports, Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, after visiting the Ram Lalla on Monday, later visited the temple site and inspected the levelling work going on there. “The temple work has already started and this is a land of purity and devotion,” he said.

Speaking to the media, Mahant Nritya Gopal Das said that he came to offer prayers after twenty-eight years because the Ram temple dream was turning into reality. The Mahant said that he did not visit the temple after the demolition as he could not bear to see Lord Ram living in the open.

Excavation during construction finds old Hindu structures

During the excavation carried out for the construction works for the temple in the Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya, the remains of Hindu stone sculptures, including a Shivling, broken-idols of Hindu deities, and carved pillars of Indic design were found near the site on Wednesday.

According to Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, as the work for levelling of land and removal of the gangway in Shri Ramjanmabhumi Complex was resumed on last Wednesday after the coronavirus lockdown, the workers at the site unearthed the remains of pillars adorned with old Hindu carvings, likely of a temple during the excavation.

The objects included various archaeological artefacts and stone pillars with carvings of flowers, Kalash, Aamalak, etc, said Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra trust. During the excavation, a 5-feet Shivaling, 7 carved pillars of Black touchstone, 6 carved pillars of red sandstone and broken idols of Hindu gods were also found. The trust said that the work is still continuing at a slow pace due to the restrictions.

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Trust receives Rs 4.6 Crore in donations

Despite a nationwide coronavirus lockdown, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Theertha Kshetra Trust, which is responsible for the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya, has received Rs 4.60 crore as donations from devotees across the country, for the construction of Ram Mandir.

Acharya Satyendra Das, the chief priest of the Ram temple, said, “We are confident that there will be no shortage of money for the temple. People are donating huge sums of money for the project and we will make sure that the temple that is built is unmatched in magnificence and grandeur.”

The trust, in March, had declared its bank accounts to enable people to make donations through e-banking.

Searched termsram mandir construction, ram mandir construction started ayodhya

