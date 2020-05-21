A day after Congress IT cell worker Gaurav Pandhi had resorted to personal attacks against renowned folk singer Malini Awasthi and her husband, the singer has sent a legal notice to him. The notice on defamation has been sent to Gaurav Pandhi for slandering her husband Awanish Awasthi who is a senior IAS officer and currently the UP Additional Chief Secretary managing the coronavirus crisis in the state.

Taking to Twitter, Malini Awasthi shared the defamation notice being sent to Congress IT cell worker Gaurav Pandhi. Earlier, she had also warned Pandhi to either unconditionally apologise or face legal action after the Congress party worker had called her husband a ‘BJP Shakhaboy’.

In her legal notice sent through Advocate on Record Namit Saxena, Malini Awasthi has stated that Pandhi’s tweet belittles the hard work put in by her in last 4 decades where she has performed in India and abroad while making the nation proud. The tweet which is defamatory and is a blatant attack on her reputation had alleged that she has earned crores from the BJP government.

The notice stated that Gaurav Pandhi’s tweet had carried separate pictures of Malini Awasthi and her husband without obtaining their consent.

“Your tweet which has been in public domain has been authored by you with the sole intent and purpose to cause harm and injury to my client and her reputation which has been built up over the years,” the notice sent by Advocate Namit Saxena on behalf of Malini Awasthi sent to Gaurav Pandhi reads.

Refuting the claim for being baseless, the renowned folk singer Awasthi, in her notice, stated that this is not the first time where Pandhi has attacked a woman’s achievements by demeaning her using the social media platform of twitter. This shows his stigmatic mindset that a woman cannot achieve something independently through her hard work, the notice read. Last week, Pandhi had tweeted a similar tweet targetting Smriti Irani, when he had called the ‘dumbest and unintelligent parliamentarian’ in the history of India. as well.

Calling this a primitive mindset, Awasthi has asked Pandhi to tender an unconditional apology immediately and delete the tweet failing which she will trigger criminal machinery.

Gaurav Pandhi defames Malini Awasthi and her husband over Priyanka Gandhi’s fake ‘list’ controversy

On Tuesday, after Gandhi-scion Priyanka Gandhi had stoked a political controversy with her fake list of buses, the Congress party and its trolls had targetted individuals in an attempt to deflect from the real issue.

In such an act, Congress IT cell worker Gaurav Pandhi had personally attacked Malini Awasthi and her husband Awanish Kumar Awasthi, who is currently Uttar Pradesh’s Additional Chief Secretary. Pandhi said that senior IAS officer was behaving like ‘BJP’s Shakhaboy’ against the poor migrant workers.

Pandhi had shamefully dragged Malini Awasthi into the migrant crisis controversy, insinuated that her husband was acting in such a way because the folk singer has done hundreds of shows for the Uttar Pradesh government and earning crores from the BJP govt. Pandhi had said that bank accounts of Awasthis will not be surprising, implying that senior IAS officer Awanish Awasthi had amassed huge wealth from favouring the BJP.

Following personal attacks against her family, the renowned folk singer had asked the Congress IT cell worker to provide proof for the allegations he made against her family, or else get ready for legal action.