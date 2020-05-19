Hours after Gandhi-scion Priyanka Gandhi suffered a massive embarrassment over her list of 1000 ‘buses’ that contained three-wheelers, ambulances and trucks, the Congress party and its trolls have resorted to threatening and abusing individuals for exposing Priyanka Gandhi’s lies and pointing out several errors in the so-called ‘list’.

Continuing a similar trend, Congress IT cell worker Gaurav Pandhi on Tuesday resorted to personal attacks against country’s noted folk singer Malini Awasthi. Attacking Malini Awasthi and her husband Awanish Kumar Awasthi, who is currently Uttar Pradesh’s Additional Chief Secretary, Pandhi said that senior IAS officer was behaving like ‘BJP’s Shakhaboy’ against the poor migrant workers.

Pandhi, shamefully dragging Malini Awasthi into the migrant crisis controversy, insinuated that her husband was acting in such a way because the folk singer has done hundreds of shows for the Uttar Pradesh government and earning crores from the BJP govt. Pandhi said that bank accounts of Awasthis will not be surprising, implying that senior IAS officer Awanish Awasthi had amassed huge wealth from favouring the BJP.

Hitting a new low, Pandhi made shocking allegations of impropriety against the civil servant, however, did not substantiate with any proofs. Perhaps, the anger of the Congress party against Awanish Kumar Awasthi seems to be rising out of the fact that the senior bureaucrat of the UP government has been forefront at tackling coronavirus crisis in the state.

It is pertinent to note that Gaurav Pandhi had indulged in a similar attack two days back after he had targetted Union Minister Smriti Irani by calling her the dumbest faced a similar ‘dumbest and most unintelligent’ Parliamentarian in the country ever. A day later, Union Minister Smriti Irani had responded to Pandhi’s disrespectful tweet in a sharp-witted way, which won the hearts of many social media users.

Malini Awasthi responds to personal attack of Congress

Following the personal attack against her family, Malini Awasthi took to Twitter to respond to Gaurav Pandhi’s rants. The folk-singer asked the Congress IT cell worker to provide proof for the allegations he made against her family, or else get ready for legal action.

Slamming Gaurav Pandhi over the incendiary attack against her family, Malini Awasthi accused that the Congress party worker was maligning her for his dirty politics. “You have run out of arrows in your quiver of dirty politics by maligning a woman who has worked hard for 48 years,” said Malini Awasthi.

Priyanka Gandhi’s list of ‘buses’ to Uttar Pradesh government

On 16 May 2020, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had tweeted a letter wherein she had written to UP government seeking permission to ply 1,000 buses for migrant workers. The Uttar Pradesh government had accepted Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s offer of providing 1,000 buses for migrant workers and asked the list of drivers and co-drivers of these buses so that the UP government can make use of them in bringing back the migrant workers.

Today UP govt confirmed that Congress has submitted a list of 1049 buses, but surprisingly, the list includes auto-rickshaws, trucks, ambulances etc, while details of many vehicles were not available. Priyanka Gandhi also conceded that the there are only 879 buses in the list of 1049, and added that a new list of 200 buses will be furnished tomorrow.