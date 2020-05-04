A freelance journalist, Rizawana Tabassum, has committed suicide in Varanasi on Monday. In her suicide note, she has accused a local youth leader associated with the Samajwadi Party as responsible for her suicide. According to Varanasi Sadar CO, Abhishek Pandey, an FIR has been registered against Shamim Nomani, a resident of Lohta, regarding the same. As per reports, the suicide note left by the journalist said ‘Shamim is responsible’. Rizwana has contributed to portals such as The Wire, The Print and BBC Hindi among others.

Some reports put her age at 28 while others put it at 25. Rizwana committed suicide by hanging herself in her room. As per reports, the Police has taken the Samajwadi Party leader into custody and is currently interrogating him. She completed her education in mass communication from the Rajiv Gandhi Campus of Benaras Hindu University in Barkachha.

The near and dear ones of Rizwana Tabassum were shocked by her death. She was the second among her five siblings. Shamim Nomani has been booked under section 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code. She had the reputation of being a bright young woman and her work had received widespread coverage even at the national level.