Sunday, May 31, 2020
ScoMosas: Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison makes vegetarian samosas with mango chutney, wishes he could share with PM Modi

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a bilateral meeting with Morrison on June 4 through videoconferencing.

OpIndia Staff

Australian PM Scott Morrison makes samosas, takes internet by a storm.
On Sunday, Australian Prime minister Scott Morrison tweeted how he used his Sunday to prepare an Indian snack, samosa, along with mango chutney. Morrison who is set to attend a meeting with Indian PM Narendra Modi via a video link expressed regret that he could not share the vegetarian samosas or ScoMosas, as he calls it, with PM Modi.

His tweet was accompanied by images of samosas prepared by him. Indian Twitterati seemed highly impressed with his culinary skills. Within a span of just 3 hours, his tweet was retweeted 7,000 times and liked by over 33,000 people. According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a bilateral meeting with Morrison on June 4 through videoconferencing. Reportedly, the two world leaders will discuss issues of mutual interest, besides signing bilateral agreements on science, technology, and military logistics.

Netizens praise Scott Morrison

BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi was all praises for Morrison and even said that she’d like to recommend his name for Michelin star, a rating system for top restaurant and considered hallmark of fine dining.

Praising Australian Prime Minister, another user wrote, “Our Samosa (is) getting global recognition.”

A Tweeple hailed the gesture of Morrison as ‘cute and wonderful.’ She rote, “The Prime Minister of Australia ready to devour on Indian samosas. What a gesture before meeting! Lol.”

A Professor of Nuclear Physics, M Sharma, said, “Savour and enjoy Indian Samosas.” He added that people of Indiahave goodwill for him and his country.

According to the latest data, Australia has reported 103 deaths and 7, 183 confirmed cases of the Chinese virus. On may 25, Morrison informed that the Government has decided to not reopen its borders. He further stated that talks with the New Zealand Government were underway for ‘trans-Tasman safe travel zone.’

ScoMosas: Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison makes vegetarian samosas with mango chutney, wishes he could share with PM Modi

