On Sunday, Australian Prime minister Scott Morrison tweeted how he used his Sunday to prepare an Indian snack, samosa, along with mango chutney. Morrison who is set to attend a meeting with Indian PM Narendra Modi via a video link expressed regret that he could not share the vegetarian samosas or ScoMosas, as he calls it, with PM Modi.

Sunday ScoMosas with mango chutney, all made from scratch – including the chutney! A pity my meeting with @narendramodi this week is by videolink. They’re vegetarian, I would have liked to share them with him. pic.twitter.com/Sj7y4Migu9 — Scott Morrison (@ScottMorrisonMP) May 31, 2020

His tweet was accompanied by images of samosas prepared by him. Indian Twitterati seemed highly impressed with his culinary skills. Within a span of just 3 hours, his tweet was retweeted 7,000 times and liked by over 33,000 people. According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a bilateral meeting with Morrison on June 4 through videoconferencing. Reportedly, the two world leaders will discuss issues of mutual interest, besides signing bilateral agreements on science, technology, and military logistics.

Netizens praise Scott Morrison

BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi was all praises for Morrison and even said that she’d like to recommend his name for Michelin star, a rating system for top restaurant and considered hallmark of fine dining.

Proposing your name for 💥💥💥💥💥Michelin Star — Meenakashi Lekhi (@M_Lekhi) May 31, 2020

Praising Australian Prime Minister, another user wrote, “Our Samosa (is) getting global recognition.”

A Tweeple hailed the gesture of Morrison as ‘cute and wonderful.’ She rote, “The Prime Minister of Australia ready to devour on Indian samosas. What a gesture before meeting! Lol.”

That’s so cute and wonderful! The Prime Minister of Australia ready to devour on Indian samosas.

What a gesture before meeting! Lol. #ScoMosas #AdorableGesture #Australia https://t.co/GYsX8MDTYR — Kanchan Pandey 🇮🇳 (@kanchanp907) May 31, 2020

A Professor of Nuclear Physics, M Sharma, said, “Savour and enjoy Indian Samosas.” He added that people of Indiahave goodwill for him and his country.

Prime Minister, Morrison! Savour and enjoy Indian Samosas (ScoMosas, as you name them). Indian people have huge goodwill for you and your country! https://t.co/AUzOyRlOxf — Prof. M Sharma (#Stay at home) (@mmsharma102) May 31, 2020

According to the latest data, Australia has reported 103 deaths and 7, 183 confirmed cases of the Chinese virus. On may 25, Morrison informed that the Government has decided to not reopen its borders. He further stated that talks with the New Zealand Government were underway for ‘trans-Tasman safe travel zone.’