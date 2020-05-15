Friday, May 15, 2020
Home News Reports Shekhar Gupta's The Print urges opposition parties to spread fake news to defeat Prime...
Editor's picksFeaturedMediaNews Reports
Updated:

Shekhar Gupta’s The Print urges opposition parties to spread fake news to defeat Prime Minister Narendra Modi

They are so convinced of their moral superiority that they believe it is permissible for them to deliberately spread fake news to achieve political objectives.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Shekhar Gupta's The Print endorses fake news
Image Credit: Anil Sharma/Indian Express
1330

The mainstream media has been the biggest purveyor of fake news for quite some time now. It has been evident that the fake news was driven as much by malice as it was by sheer incompetence. Now, there finally appears to be an admission of sorts on the horizon here. An article on The Print, the media venture of Shekhar Gupta of the Editors Guild of India, argues that liberals ought to embrace fake news in their war on Prime Minister Modi. To further his argument, the article in The Print used a paper written by Christopher Paul and Miriam Matthews for RAND Corporation, an American think-tank.

The headline of The Print article

The Print argued, “Across the world, fire-hosing of falsehood is becoming a powerful propaganda tool. Those who want to defeat such propaganda may have to do their own fire-hosing of falsehood. As the Hindi saying goes, iron cuts iron. When public opinion is being manipulated with fake news and lies, the opposition cannot win the game with mere fact-checking. It may have to do its own rapid and continuous misinformation with little regard for the truth.”

The author did not stop there. He went on to call for curbs on freedom of expression of individuals and crackdown on political opponents. He suggested that the opposition parties “attack the opponent’s supply chain of lies. If opposition-ruled states are not cracking down on fake news and communal hate-mongers in their states, for example, they’re making a huge mistake.” The Print tries to pass it off as a noble cause but it is pretty clear what he means.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Since what constitutes ‘hate speech’ is completely left to the will of the interpreter, the government can persecute its political nemesis with impunity. For instance, during the Arnab Goswami versus Antonia Maino (Sonia Gandhi) saga, the Congress party has equated it to an attempt at stoking communal tensions. Thus, what The Print run by Shekhar Gupta essentially argues for is the persecution of supporters of Narendra Modi by states where opposition parties are in power such as in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh.

To be clear, the mainstream media has been peddling fake news for quite some time now and all the time, the fake news is geared towards benefiting only one section of the political spectrum, which does not happen to be the BJP. The Print of Shekhar Gupta has been at the forefront of it often enough. Now the reason for it has become imminent. They are so convinced of their moral superiority that they believe it is permissible for them to deliberately spread fake news to achieve political objectives. This is the same author who was earlier accused of fabricating quotes to whitewash the genocide of Kashmiri Pandits. It appears that Shivam Vij, and by extension Shekhar Gupta, believe that spreading fake news is justified as long as it is dedicated to defeating Narendra Modi and Hindutva.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termsfake news generator

Latest News

News Reports

US President Donald Trump threatens to cut ties with China, says he has lost interest in speaking to Xi Jinping

OpIndia Staff -
US President Donald Trump said he was very disappointed with China's failure to contain the Wuhan Coronavirus.
Read more
Government and Policy

Myanmar hands over 22 militants to India after being persuaded by NSA Ajit Doval, reflecting deepening ties between the two countries

OpIndia Staff -
The decision of the Myanmar Government to hand over insurgents is the result of enhanced defence and intelligence co-operation.
Read more
News Reports

Meerut: Massive lockdown violation in Coronavirus hotspot Jali Kothi, five including Yusuf Badshah arrested

OpIndia Staff -
13 individuals have tested positive for Coronavirus thus far in Jali Kothi, Meerut and the area has been declared a hotspot.
Read more
News Reports

Coronavirus lockdown: When flights resume, airlines may mandate the usage of full PPEs, including face shields for cabin crew members, say reports

OpIndia Staff -
As per reports, it will be mandatory for each crew member of Indigo to wear a surgical mask, gloves, face shields along with a gown or a bodysuit. Vistara is planning to have its cabin crew wear a lap gown, face mask and face shield.
Read more
News Reports

UP government to monitor people buying cold, cough and fever medicines, asks medical stores to collect information of buyers and send to govt

OpIndia Staff -
Medical stores will have keep details of people buying fever, cough and cold medicines and send to the health department on daily basis
Read more
News Reports

As she left hospital after treating Coronavirus patients, a pregnant nurse was raped by an illegal migrant in Italy: Her 45-minute horror

OpIndia Staff -
The illegal migrant continued to assault the Italian nurse for almost 45 minutes until a bus arrived and the driver noticed and screamed
Read more

Recently Popular

News Reports

Trading platform Zerodha crashes as stock market gains in early trade after PM Modi’s Rs 20 lakh crore stimulus package announcement

OpIndia Staff -
Zerodha Kite platform's server crashed yet another on Wednesday due to some technical glitch and stock traders could not able to access the platform.
Read more
News Reports

Lawyer who was representing the sadhus in the Palghar lynching case dies in road accident while going to the court: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
Digvijay Trivedi, a lawyer representing Vishwa Hindu Parishad in Palghar lynching case, died in a road accident yesterday
Read more
Social Media

“You people are terrible terrorist of India. You all have to be killed,” Marriott International employee’s Hinduphobic tweets go viral

OpIndia Staff -
Calling Hindus as 'racist', Vinny Bailam threatened Hindus of dangerous consequences if Muslims and Christians of the country unite against them.
Read more
Social Media

Poet Munawwar Rana displays Hinduphobia, says there are 100 crore ‘animals’ and 35 crore ‘humans’ in India

OpIndia Staff -
Addressing BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra, Munawwar Rana was criticising government of India's measures to combat coronavirus.
Read more
News Reports

Nirav Modi defended in UK court by former Judge who had joined Congress after meeting Rahul Gandhi

OpIndia Staff -
Retired Bombay High Court judge and Congress leader Abhay Thipsay on Wednesday defended fugitive businessman Nirav Modi in a London court via video conference
Read more

Connect with us

225,946FansLike
332,309FollowersFollow
233,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com