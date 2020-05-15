Friday, May 15, 2020
Home News Reports 145 Shramik Special Trains moved 2.10 lakh people to their native places in one...
News Reports
Updated:

145 Shramik Special Trains moved 2.10 lakh people to their native places in one day: Indian Railways

As on 14th May 2020, a total of 800 "Shramik Special" trains have been operationalized from various states across the country. More than 10 lakh passengers have reached their home state

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Migrants being sent back to their homes by Shramik special trains Picture courtesy: The Federal
59

In a remarkable development, the Indian Railway operated 145 Shramik special trains from across India on Thursday. An official from the Ministry of Railways has revealed that in this mission to send the migrants back to their native places, the Indian Railways has helped close to 2.10 lakh migrant labourers to return back their homes on Thursday.

An official statement from the Ministry of Railways informed, “Yesterday, 145 Shramik trains were operated and nearly 2.10 lakh passengers were ferried home. As of 9 AM today, 999 Shramik Specials have been approved.”

The Ministry further added, “As on 14th May 2020, a total of 800 “Shramik Special” trains have been operationalized from various states across the country. More than 10 lakh passengers have reached their home state.”

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Till now 800 trains have been terminated in various states like Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Chattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Mizoram, Odisha, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Bengal.

The state and Union territories/district administrations have been operational in conducting certain activities to ensure strict observance of lockdown orders. The passengers are being screened properly before boarding the train and the passengers are also given free meals and water.

Indian railways operated the Shramik Special trains after MHA orders

The Indian Railways decided to operate ‘Shramik special trains’ for migrant labourers following the orders of Ministry of Home Affairs regarding the movement of migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists, students and other persons stranded at different places via special trains after the reports of migrants scuffling to go back to their natives emerged.

These special trains have reportedly ferried migrants to cities like Tiruchchirappalli, Titlagarh, Barauni, Khandwa, Jagannathpur, Khurda Road, Prayagraj, Chhapra, Balia, Gaya, Purnia, Varanasi, Darbhanga, Gorakhpur, Lucknow, Jaunpur, Hatia, Basti, Katihar, Danapur, Muzaffarpur, Saharsa, etc.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Latest News

News Reports

US President Donald Trump threatens to cut ties with China, says he has lost interest in speaking to Xi Jinping

OpIndia Staff -
US President Donald Trump said he was very disappointed with China's failure to contain the Wuhan Coronavirus.
Read more
Government and Policy

Myanmar hands over 22 militants to India after being persuaded by NSA Ajit Doval, reflecting deepening ties between the two countries

OpIndia Staff -
The decision of the Myanmar Government to hand over insurgents is the result of enhanced defence and intelligence co-operation.
Read more
News Reports

Meerut: Massive lockdown violation in Coronavirus hotspot Jali Kothi, five including Yusuf Badshah arrested

OpIndia Staff -
13 individuals have tested positive for Coronavirus thus far in Jali Kothi, Meerut and the area has been declared a hotspot.
Read more
News Reports

Coronavirus lockdown: When flights resume, airlines may mandate the usage of full PPEs, including face shields for cabin crew members, say reports

OpIndia Staff -
As per reports, it will be mandatory for each crew member of Indigo to wear a surgical mask, gloves, face shields along with a gown or a bodysuit. Vistara is planning to have its cabin crew wear a lap gown, face mask and face shield.
Read more
News Reports

UP government to monitor people buying cold, cough and fever medicines, asks medical stores to collect information of buyers and send to govt

OpIndia Staff -
Medical stores will have keep details of people buying fever, cough and cold medicines and send to the health department on daily basis
Read more
News Reports

As she left hospital after treating Coronavirus patients, a pregnant nurse was raped by an illegal migrant in Italy: Her 45-minute horror

OpIndia Staff -
The illegal migrant continued to assault the Italian nurse for almost 45 minutes until a bus arrived and the driver noticed and screamed
Read more

Recently Popular

News Reports

Trading platform Zerodha crashes as stock market gains in early trade after PM Modi’s Rs 20 lakh crore stimulus package announcement

OpIndia Staff -
Zerodha Kite platform's server crashed yet another on Wednesday due to some technical glitch and stock traders could not able to access the platform.
Read more
News Reports

Lawyer who was representing the sadhus in the Palghar lynching case dies in road accident while going to the court: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
Digvijay Trivedi, a lawyer representing Vishwa Hindu Parishad in Palghar lynching case, died in a road accident yesterday
Read more
Social Media

“You people are terrible terrorist of India. You all have to be killed,” Marriott International employee’s Hinduphobic tweets go viral

OpIndia Staff -
Calling Hindus as 'racist', Vinny Bailam threatened Hindus of dangerous consequences if Muslims and Christians of the country unite against them.
Read more
Social Media

Poet Munawwar Rana displays Hinduphobia, says there are 100 crore ‘animals’ and 35 crore ‘humans’ in India

OpIndia Staff -
Addressing BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra, Munawwar Rana was criticising government of India's measures to combat coronavirus.
Read more
News Reports

Nirav Modi defended in UK court by former Judge who had joined Congress after meeting Rahul Gandhi

OpIndia Staff -
Retired Bombay High Court judge and Congress leader Abhay Thipsay on Wednesday defended fugitive businessman Nirav Modi in a London court via video conference
Read more

Connect with us

225,946FansLike
332,309FollowersFollow
233,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com