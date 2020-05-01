Further easing the movement of migrant workers, tourists, students, pilgrims stranded at different places, today the union govt allowed use of trains for transporting the stranded people to their home states. The Ministry of Home Affairs today announced that the migration will be allowed through special trains to be operated by Railway Ministry.

Movement of migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists, students & other persons, stranded at different places, is also allowed by #SpecialTrains to be operated by @RailMinIndia. MoR to designate nodal officer(s) for coordinating with States/ UTs for their movement#lockdown #Covid_19 pic.twitter.com/UvEvDH1Ibj — Spokesperson, Ministry of Home Affairs (@PIBHomeAffairs) May 1, 2020

Earlier the Home Ministry had allowed the movement of stranded people to their home states using chartered buses. But due to do the huge number of people, especially migrant workers, stranded at various places, several states had requested special trains to transport them as buses will not be enough to handle such a massive migration.

Considering the matter and accepting the demand of the states, the Ministry of Home Affairs issued the order today allowing the use of special trains run by Indian Railways for transporting stranded people. The order states, “Movement of migrant workers, pilgrims, students, tourists and others stranded at different places is allowed by special trains to be operated by Ministry of railways. MoR will issue detailed guidelines for sale of tickets, and social distancing, and other safety measures to be observed at train stations, platforms, and within the compartments.”

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Even as MoH announced the use of special trains, 1st such train already started its journey. A special train carrying about 1,200 labourers started the journey from Lingampalli in Telangana to Hatia in Jharkhand. The train was run as a pilot project on the request of Telangana govt. All necessary precautions such as prior screening of passengers and maintaining social distancing at the station and in the train was followed. The passengers have be provided with sanitisers, masks and gloves, and RPF personnel are also on board the train to ensure that rules are followed.