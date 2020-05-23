Saturday, May 23, 2020
Sikkim govt asks Delhi govt to remove the offensive ad where it stated Sikkim as an independent country

Sikkim, once a separate country, became an integral part of India in 1975. It merged completely with India to become the 22nd state of our country.

OpIndia Staff

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (image courtesy: FinancialExpress.com)
Sikkim Government has asked Delhi government to remove the offensive advertisement for recruiting civil defence volunteers where Sikkim was mentioned as a separate country along with Bhutan and Nepal.

Letter by Sikkim government to Delhi government

The letter was written by S C Gupta, Chief Secretary, Government of Sikkim, to Vijay Kumar Dev, Chief Secretary, Govt of NCT, Delhi on 23rd May 2020. “This is immensely hurtful to the people of Sikkim who take pride in being the citizens of our great country, ever since it became 22nd state of the Indian Union on 16th May 1975,” Sikkim CS said. He further requested immediate withdrawal of the offensive advertisement.

Delhi government’s offensive advertisement

On 23rd May 2020, the Delhi government issued an advertisement to recruit ‘Civil Defence Volunteers’ in most of the daily newspapers. In its ad, however, the state of Sikkim was identified as a separate entity and placed alongside sovereign nations like Bhutan and Nepal.

The offensive advertisement by Delhi government
Sikkim, once a separate country, became an integral part of India in 1975. It merged completely with India to become the 22nd state of our country.

Sikkim govt asks Delhi govt to remove the offensive ad where it stated Sikkim as an independent country

OpIndia Staff
Sikkim Government has asked Delhi government to remove the offensive advertisement for recruiting civil defence volunteers where Sikkim was mentioned as a separate country along with Bhutan and Nepal.
