Some people gathered in mosques of Bahraich district for namaaz despite lockdown due to pandemic. The police went to disperse the gathering where crowd indulged in stone pelting as two policemen got seriously injured. Other police stations from the nearby areas also reached on the spot and nabbed the perpetrators. The Superintendent of police inspected the scene and ordered an inquiry into the matter.

Muslims gathered to offer alvida namaaz

There is a Mosque named Chaukkan mosque in Katka village of the Huzurpur area of Bahraich. As per reports, Muslims gathered here to offer alvida namaaz. Noticing some people gathering at the spot, police personnel Ram Pravesh and Vinay Kumar went for dialogues citing the lockdown and safety reasons to avoid the coronavirus and asked them to return and not to offer namaaz in a crowd. The crowd didn’t pay heed and things got worse.

Both the policemen saved their lives by escaping the spot and informed the police station about the incident. More police personnel were deployed. The injured police officers were admitted to the nearest health center. SP Vipin Mishra, ASP, and Circle Officer inspected the scene. The SP informed that 9 men and 4 women have been detained in accusation.

Police went for dialogues with the villagers, in return, they vandalized the PCR

A similar incident was reported in the Narayanpur area in Pindrajora police station of Chas in Bokaro. A PCR van of police went on to stop the mass gathering for Friday prayers after getting a tip-off. The villagers later vandalized the PCR van. More policemen were later deployed to bring the situation under control. The driver of the PCR van suffered minor injuries. In this incident two villagers were also injured.

In this lockdown, people are directed to offer namaaz at home and avoid the gatherings. On Friday afternoon, police got information that some people have gathered to offer namaaz in a mosque in Narayanpur. Pindrajora police station personnel rushed to the spot to investigate the matter.

Police noted that around 100 people had gathered to offer namaaz. The police went for dialogue and explained that lockdown norms should be implemented so that one can avoid the coronavirus disease.

Instead of listening to the advice, the villagers vandalized the PCR van. Seeing the atmosphere deteriorating, more police force was called on the spot. Chas SDPO Bhagwan Das and Chas BDO Sanjay Shandilya also reached the spot.