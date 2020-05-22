Friday, May 22, 2020
Home News Reports Stone pelting on police in Bahraich as they try to disperse namaaz gathering, two...
News Reports
Updated:

Stone pelting on police in Bahraich as they try to disperse namaaz gathering, two cops severely injured

Both the policemen saved their lives by escaping the spot and informed the police station about the incident. More police personnel were deployed.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
stone pelting police bahraich
Police gathered at the spot of the incident. Courtesy: Dainik Bhaskar
12

Some people gathered in mosques of Bahraich district for namaaz despite lockdown due to pandemic. The police went to disperse the gathering where crowd indulged in stone pelting as two policemen got seriously injured. Other police stations from the nearby areas also reached on the spot and nabbed the perpetrators. The Superintendent of police inspected the scene and ordered an inquiry into the matter.

Muslims gathered to offer alvida namaaz

There is a Mosque named Chaukkan mosque in Katka village of the Huzurpur area of Bahraich. As per reports, Muslims gathered here to offer alvida namaaz. Noticing some people gathering at the spot, police personnel Ram Pravesh and Vinay Kumar went for dialogues citing the lockdown and safety reasons to avoid the coronavirus and asked them to return and not to offer namaaz in a crowd. The crowd didn’t pay heed and things got worse.

Both the policemen saved their lives by escaping the spot and informed the police station about the incident. More police personnel were deployed. The injured police officers were admitted to the nearest health center. SP Vipin Mishra, ASP, and Circle Officer inspected the scene. The SP informed that 9 men and 4 women have been detained in accusation.

Police went for dialogues with the villagers, in return, they vandalized the PCR

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

A similar incident was reported in the Narayanpur area in Pindrajora police station of Chas in Bokaro. A PCR van of police went on to stop the mass gathering for Friday prayers after getting a tip-off. The villagers later vandalized the PCR van. More policemen were later deployed to bring the situation under control. The driver of the PCR van suffered minor injuries. In this incident two villagers were also injured.

In this lockdown, people are directed to offer namaaz at home and avoid the gatherings. On Friday afternoon, police got information that some people have gathered to offer namaaz in a mosque in Narayanpur. Pindrajora police station personnel rushed to the spot to investigate the matter.

Police noted that around 100 people had gathered to offer namaaz. The police went for dialogue and explained that lockdown norms should be implemented so that one can avoid the coronavirus disease.

Instead of listening to the advice, the villagers vandalized the PCR van. Seeing the atmosphere deteriorating, more police force was called on the spot. Chas SDPO Bhagwan Das and Chas BDO Sanjay Shandilya also reached the spot.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Latest News

News Reports

Stone pelting on police in Bahraich as they try to disperse namaaz gathering, two cops severely injured

OpIndia Staff -
Police went on for dialogue to avoid the gathering, in return stones were pelted on them. Both the police officers were admitted in the hospital.
Read more
Crime

Pakistan Army forcefully ‘harvesting organs’ from ethnic minorities in Balochistan: Report

OpIndia Staff -
The report claims that the army covers the bodies such that the stitch marks are not visible to the family. Interestingly, the army also does not allow post-mortem to be conducted on such dead bodies.
Read more
Media

For Rajdeep Sardesai, Congress calling Yogi Adityanath ‘Ajay Bisht’ is fine, but he sees red when Sonia is called Antonia Maino

OpIndia Staff -
'Journalist' Rajdeep Sardesai has time and again proved how loyal he is to the Congress party and to the first family of the party.
Read more
Political Fact-Check

PM Modi announces Rs 1,000 crore ‘advance assistance’ to West Bengal in Mamata Banerjee’s presence, CM lies, says ‘no clarity’

Jinit Jain -
PM Modi unequivocally announced that the central government will provide an "advance assistance" of Rs 1000 crore to the cyclone-hit West Bengal
Read more
Government and Policy

As Priyanka Gandhi writes to UP CM asking to waiver electricity bill, Congress govt in Rajasthan charges penalty for late payment

OpIndia Staff -
As compared to February, consumers in Congress ruled Rajasthan are having to pay at least 25 per cent more for electricity in April and May
Read more
News Reports

‘Kashmiriyat is a scam, it is used to abuse religious minorities’: Sikh youth narrates ordeal of persecution in Muslim-majority Kashmir

OpIndia Staff -
A Sikh youth named Amaan on Friday took to Twitter to share his experience of facing persecution in Muslim-majority Kashmir. Narrating his ordeal, Amaan said that 'Kashmiriyat' is just a scam and revealed how religious minorities are abused by Muslims in Kashmir.
Read more

Recently Popular

Government and Policy

Uttar Pradesh government takes control of Shia and Sunni Waqf Boards in the state: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
UP Minister for Minority Affairs Mohsin Raza said that CEOs will be appointed by the government to look after work of the 2 waqf boards.
Read more
News Reports

Congress suspends Rae Bareli MLA Aditi Singh from the post of General Secretary in party’s woman wing after she rebuked party on migrant bus...

OpIndia Staff -
The party has notified its MLA from Rae Bareli Aditi Singh regarding its decision and a response from her is awaited
Read more
Social Media

‘Sanghis’ rape dead bodies, masturbate naked before their daughters while chanting Jai Shri Ram: Congress leader takes political discourse to a new low

OpIndia Staff -
Soon after using filthy anti-Hindu words, and claiming that BJP supporters 'exhume corpses and rape them', Congress' Pankaj Punia went on a twitter spree of liking and retweeting the tweets of Congress supporters who were rejoicing over his statements.
Read more
News Reports

Ayodhya: Carved stone pillars, Hindu sculptures, broken idols and a Shivling excavated during Ram Mandir construction work

OpIndia Staff -
Stone pillars with carvings, artefacts like kalash, aamalak etc, broken idols of Hindu deities and a 5-foot tall Shivling has been found at the Ram Janmabhoomi site beneath the debris.
Read more
Social Media

TikTok’s dark gut: Why porn, sex, rape, violence is allowed to thrive… Ex-employee explains

अजीत भारती -
As an ex-employee of a Chinese-run company, I want to write about my experience as well as what I gathered by knowing people in similar positions at other Chinese organisations.
Read more

Connect with us

227,565FansLike
345,971FollowersFollow
240,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com