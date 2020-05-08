Friday, May 8, 2020
Home News Reports Supreme Court quashes petition seeking directive to use “Physical Distancing” in place of “Social...
News Reports
Updated:

Supreme Court quashes petition seeking directive to use “Physical Distancing” in place of “Social Distancing”, fines petitioner with Rs 10,000

The petitioner argued that in a country like India where caste-based inequalities and stigmatisation still exist, the use of word "social distancing" could have widespread ramifications

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Supreme Court quashes petition seeking replacement of
An illustration of Social Distancing(Source: Freepik)
5

Even as the country is in the grips of Wuhan coronavirus, there is no dearth of frivolous petitions filed by people in the scouts, including the Supreme Court. In one such case, a petition filed by Advocate B. Karthik Navayan from Hyderabad addressed to the Chief Justice of India, S. A. Bobde, had asked the court to issue directives to the Government of India and State Governments to use the word, “Physical Distancing” or “Individual Distancing” or “Disease distancing” “Safe Distancing” or any other appropriate word instead of the word “Social Distancing”.

The apex country of the country quashed the petition seeking replacement of word “social distancing” with “physical distancing” and instead imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on the petitioner.

The use of the word “social distancing” promotes discrimination: petition

Advocate B. Karthik Navayan, in his petition, had claimed that the Ministry of Health and family welfare, Government of India has issued an advisory on following “social distancing” norms in order to mitigate the spread of coronavirus. The advisory includes the word “social distancing” but what it means is for people to maintain “physical distancing” as explained in the first paragraph, “Social distancing is a non-pharmaceutical infection prevention and control intervention implemented to avoid/decrease contact between those who are infected with a disease-causing pathogen and those who are not, so as to stop or slow down the rate and extent of disease transmission in a community, this eventually leads to decreasing in spread, morbidity and mortality due to the disease”.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

The letter further mentions that in the subsequent point in the advisory notified by the government of India, it said about the possibility of postponing of exams in view of the current coronavirus outbreak. The advisory read, “on-going exams to be conducted only after ensuring “physical distance” of one meter amongst students”.

The petitioner argued that in a country like India where caste-based inequalities and stigmatisation still exist, the use of word “social distancing” could have widespread ramifications and lead to a new wave of discrimination and inequities against the beleaguered communities.

Furthermore, the petition claims that the use of the word “social distancing” by government agencies and media have broadened its usage and brought it into the colloquial discourse. The use of “social distancing” has empowered people like Maria Wirth and Jonnavithula Ramalingeswara Rao to promote the practice of caste-based untouchability which is prohibited by article 17 of the constitution of India and by subsequent legislation.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Latest News

News Reports

Supreme Court quashes petition seeking directive to use “Physical Distancing” in place of “Social Distancing”, fines petitioner with Rs 10,000

OpIndia Staff -
Advocate B. Karthik Navayan had petitioned the Supreme to issue directives to the Government to use “Physical Distancing” in place of “Social Distancing”
Read more
News Reports

Uttar Pradesh: Yogi government brings ordinance, abolishes all but 4 labour laws for the next three years to boost production, business in the state

OpIndia Staff -
Only the Building and Other Construction Workers Act, 1996, Workmen Compensation Act, 1923, Bonded Labor System (Abolition) Act, 1976, and Section 5 of the Payment of Wages Act, 1936 (the right to receive timely wages), will apply in the state. The statement also said that provisions related to children and women in the labour laws will continue.
Read more
News Reports

Parents of Class 12 boy who committed suicide over unsubstantiated rape allegations file complaint: Read full details

OpIndia Staff -
A complaint has been filed in the suicide case of -Manav Singh who took his life after being accused of sexual abuse on social media.
Read more
Social Media

‘COVID, cancer or both’: Another ‘journalist’ previously associated with TOI, DNA found wishing death upon the Home Minister

OpIndia Staff -
Earlier an NRI 'journalist' had wished death upon HM Amit Shah by stating that his lipoma surgery transformed into a “full-blower cancer"
Read more
News Reports

Are Red, Green, and Orange zones decided by the central government without input from the states? Rahul Gandhi is lying, yet again

OpIndia Staff -
The MHA circular clearly states that the zones are decided as per feedback from districts. It also stated that weekly review of the zones will be conducted with state authorities regarding the classifications.
Read more
News Reports

From ‘terrorizing Holi’ to ‘health hazard Ramayana’: How media demonizes Hindus and all they hold sacred

Shashank Bharadwaj -
The Hinduphobic media organisations regularly offend Hindu sentiments by bashing Hindu festivals.
Read more

Recently Popular

News Reports

“He was not a rapist, stop calling him that,” brother of the Class 12 boy who committed suicide says that social media made him...

OpIndia Staff -
A class 12 boy in an upscale residential area of Gurugram jumped from the balcony of his flat on 11th floor at around 11 PM on Tuesday
Read more
News Reports

Karnataka: Two youths Haneef and Irshad arrested for poisoning Phalguni river in Belthangady, thousands of fish die

OpIndia Staff -
Phalguni river is not only the source of fresh water for the residents of the village but also used by several animals and birds.
Read more
News Reports

China launches ‘crusade’ against Christianity, begins to remove crosses from churches across the country

OpIndia Staff -
The leadership in China has launched the crusade to eradicate Christianity in various provinces for two years now.
Read more
News Reports

Journalist with The Wire calls terrorists as martyrs, seen operating close to security forces in Jammu and Kashmir

OpIndia Staff -
'The Wire' photojournalist Junaid Bhat's social media feed is replete with intimate details of Army movements and operations
Read more
News Reports

The Locker Room Controversy: After ‘Bois Locker Room’, chats of ‘Girls Locker Room’ leaked

OpIndia Staff -
Following the 'Bois Locker Room' expose, incriminating screenshots of an alleged women-only groups talking trash about men and objectifying them have surfaced on the Internet
Read more

Connect with us

223,683FansLike
321,247FollowersFollow
231,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com