Swati Chaturvedi and her imaginary friends: An analysis of her predictions and ‘source’-based rumours

And while no one really should be taking Swati Chaturvedi seriously, she still continues to be a source of amusement.

Nirwa Mehta

Nirwa Mehtahttps://medium.com/@nirwamehta
Politically incorrect. Author, Flawed But Fabulous.
Swati Chaturvedi and her imaginary friends (image courtesy: deccanchronicle.com)
2861

‘Journalist’ Swati Chaturvedi is like an amusement park personified. When she’s not busy conjuring up fiction and passing them off as investigative journalism, she gives us glimpses into her psychotic tendencies through her tweets. On Monday, Chaturvedi took to Twitter to ‘predict’ that pretty soon we will hear of an assassination plot of PM Modi that was foiled.

Swati Chaturvedi’s now deleted tweet

For a country where two former Prime Ministers, including one in office, were assassinated, one would not take such threats seriously. This tweet of Chaturvedi could mean two things: 1. Chaturvedi is mocking security threat to PM Modi or 2. She might know something about the assassination plot which she fears may get foiled. The former is quite likely because she has made such jokes and ‘predictions’ in the past.

Swati Chaturvedi ‘predicts’

And while she is not mocking PM Modi’s security threat and the NSA Ajit Doval, she is busy making ‘predictions’ based on the inputs given by her sources, whom one suspects to be imaginary. One can deduce it by the outcome of those predictions. And if her ‘sources’ are not imaginary, one would have to deal with a different set of worries as one will have to wonder who are these sources giving her input on the assassination of the prime minister.

Shaheen Bagh women did not clear the protest site for days even as the coronavirus pandemic threatened. With zero disregard for public health and safety, the ‘protests’ continued for weeks after the Delhi elections. Ergo, if Chaturvedi is good at predicting stuff, I’m Madhuri Dikshit. But wait, what? Here are some of her ‘reports’. Vijay Rupani is currently the Chief Minister of Gujarat. Varun Gandhi is a BJP MP from Pilibhit. Amit Shah was the BJP President when the ‘prediction’ was made. He continued to hold the post till 2020. BJP leader JP Nadda was ‘working president’ in 2019 along with Shah and was elected to the top post in party in 2020. And no, Rajnath Singh wasn’t. He continues to be Defence Minister in Modi 2.0. And we all know how that turned out.

Swati Chaturvedi and her ‘sources’

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

And then there are ‘sources’. Or as some people call, voices in her head. Here is what some of her ‘sources’ have told her.

Starting with latest ‘source-based conspiracy’ ft. Vir Sanghvi, and no this is not a leaked tape. Swati’s ‘source’ had told her PM Modi will reach out to migrants and make an emotional appeal. Vir Sanghi also chirped in affirmative and added how PM Modi may blame the CMs for ‘harsh measures’. PM Modi announced a relief package of Rs 20 lakh crore, 10% of GDP. He stressed on self reliance. Perhaps the voice in Swati’s head needs some fine-tuning. This is such a no-brainer, you don’t even need to consult your imaginary friend to ‘predict’ this. This is also how I attribute my own outrageous ideas to non-existent people to escape liabilities of my words. Most Indians still waiting for this to come true. And the Schrödinger’s cat.

Note: The article has been updated with the latest ‘source-based’ conspiracy that turned out to be a dud.

