Swati Chaturvedi and her imaginary friends: An analysis of her predictions and ‘source’-based rumours

‘Journalist’ Swati Chaturvedi is like an amusement park personified. When she’s not busy conjuring up fiction and passing them off as investigative journalism, she gives us glimpses into her psychotic tendencies through her tweets. On Monday, Chaturvedi took to Twitter to ‘predict’ that pretty soon we will hear of an assassination plot of PM Modi that was foiled.

Swati Chaturvedi’s now deleted tweet

For a country where two former Prime Ministers, including one in office, were assassinated, one would not take such threats seriously. This tweet of Chaturvedi could mean two things: 1. Chaturvedi is mocking security threat to PM Modi or 2. She might know something about the assassination plot which she fears may get foiled. The former is quite likely because she has made such jokes and ‘predictions’ in the past.

Dear @rajnathsingh so many plots to assassinate our @PMOIndia time to sack Doval he’s clearly sleeping on the job pic.twitter.com/fRii6B4qHd — Swati Chaturvedi (@bainjal) June 9, 2018

Oh no. The tried & trusty attempt to assassinate our honourable PM, Modi lurks again. Am so relieved that the SPG now protects only Modi & can focus on our PM’s security https://t.co/649R4UE0zN — Swati Chaturvedi (@bainjal) January 30, 2020

Swati Chaturvedi ‘predicts’

And while she is not mocking PM Modi’s security threat and the NSA Ajit Doval, she is busy making ‘predictions’ based on the inputs given by her sources, whom one suspects to be imaginary. One can deduce it by the outcome of those predictions. And if her ‘sources’ are not imaginary, one would have to deal with a different set of worries as one will have to wonder who are these sources giving her input on the assassination of the prime minister.

Prediction: Shah crackdown on Shaheen Bagh post Delhi results. Will get the road cleared in a violent fashion — Swati Chaturvedi (@bainjal) February 8, 2020

I don’t make predictions sir, I report https://t.co/ma5ETqSeWC — Swati Chaturvedi (@bainjal) October 12, 2019

Bjp may win but my #GujaratVerdict prediction Rupani will not be CM again! For more watch me on @ndtv once the results are out https://t.co/wIXauxtEgw — Swati Chaturvedi (@bainjal) December 18, 2017

Prediction; @varungandhi80 will be a MP in 2019 not from the Bjp! He’s had enough. Read https://t.co/d7sXDWGAWY — Swati Chaturvedi (@bainjal) October 24, 2016

@RanaAyyub and, remember this prediction Rajnath Singh will be the next Bjp president. — Swati Chaturvedi (@bainjal) March 1, 2015

And, let me predict even these horrors Maharashtra will still vote Sena Bjp in the state elections & they will win https://t.co/yj1GQiU9aU — Swati Chaturvedi (@bainjal) September 7, 2019

Swati Chaturvedi and her ‘sources’

Shaheen Bagh women did not clear the protest site for days even as the coronavirus pandemic threatened. With zero disregard for public health and safety, the ‘protests’ continued for weeks after the Delhi elections. Ergo, if Chaturvedi is good at predicting stuff, I’m Madhuri Dikshit. But wait, what?Here are some of her ‘reports’.Vijay Rupani is currently the Chief Minister of Gujarat.Varun Gandhi is a BJP MP from Pilibhit.Amit Shah was the BJP President when the ‘prediction’ was made. He continued to hold the post till 2020. BJP leader JP Nadda was ‘working president’ in 2019 along with Shah and was elected to the top post in party in 2020. And no, Rajnath Singh wasn’t. He continues to be Defence Minister in Modi 2.0.And we all know how that turned out.

And then there are ‘sources’. Or as some people call, voices in her head. Here is what some of her ‘sources’ have told her.

Here’s what we’ll get

Congratulations to India for observing the lockdown

Regret to those who suffered (migrants etc) but it is the price we pay etc

Battle is not over

Here are some relaxations to lockdown

Rousing patriotic ending

Further harsh measures wil be blamed on CMs — vir sanghvi (@virsanghvi) May 12, 2020

Lockdown likely to be extended in Mumbai & other hot spots beyond May 3 sources — Swati Chaturvedi (@bainjal) April 25, 2020

Sources Uddhav Thackeray told the Shiv Sena MLA’s “Shah aur Fadnavis ka ghamand todna hai” — Swati Chaturvedi (@bainjal) November 7, 2019

Vadra arrest is next on the cards say Enforcement Directorate sources https://t.co/0t7rqz3uUs — Swati Chaturvedi (@bainjal) September 26, 2019

Sources claim Dawood dead, any corroboration? — Swati Chaturvedi (@bainjal) November 25, 2014

Starting with latest ‘source-based conspiracy’ ft. Vir Sanghvi, and no this is not a leaked tape.Swati’s ‘source’ had told her PM Modi will reach out to migrants and make an emotional appeal. Vir Sanghi also chirped in affirmative and added how PM Modi may blame the CMs for ‘harsh measures’. PM Modi announced a relief package of Rs 20 lakh crore, 10% of GDP. He stressed on self reliance. Perhaps the voice in Swati’s head needs some fine-tuning.This is such a no-brainer, you don’t even need to consult your imaginary friend to ‘predict’ this.This is also how I attribute my own outrageous ideas to non-existent people to escape liabilities of my words.Most Indians still waiting for this to come true.And the Schrödinger’s cat.

And while no one really should be taking Swati Chaturvedi seriously, she still continues to be a source of amusement.

Note: The article has been updated with the latest ‘source-based’ conspiracy that turned out to be a dud.