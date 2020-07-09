Thursday, July 9, 2020
Updated:

From Vikas Dubey has reached Nepal to he may be encountered 'because he knows dirty secrets': Read how conspiracy theorists spun yarns

Notorious gangsters Vikas Dubey was arrested today in Ujjain after being on the run for almost a week. Here are some conspiracy theories ahead of his arrest for your enjoyment.

OpIndia Staff

Conspiracy theorists assemble as UP Police was on a hunt to track down Vikas Dubey
7

Notorious gangster Vikas Dubey has been arrested on July 9, 2020, after almost a week-long chase by the Police. He is main accused in the attack on police party which had gone to raid his place and arrest him last week. 8 policemen, including a DSP, were killed by the gangster and his aides. However, as Dubey was on the run, the journalists kept themselves busy conjuring up various conspiracy theories.

‘Journalist’ Swati Chaturvedi late on Wednesday announced that Dubey has gone away to Nepal.

To make things clearer, Nepal, where Swati had claimed Dubey has managed to reach and Ujjain, where he surrendered, are in opposite directions.

Map to explain Swati Chaturvedi that Ujjain and Nepal are in opposite directions.

As one can see in the map above, two opposite directions.

Vikas Dubey reacting to Swati’s prediction <joke>

You can read more of her predictions which she makes after interacting with her imaginary friends here.

Swati also had quite an insightful conversation with her colleague Rohini Singh from The Wire.

As someone who has a complicated relationship with facts, it is amusing how highly the women think of themselves. The only thing they expose is how they write fantasies and pass them off as ‘exposes’.

Here they are discussing how Dubey may be encountered because he knows the dirty secrets of politicians. She had also painted him larger than life that he will now run his underworld mafia business from the jail if he is arrested. Covering both the sides in case he is killed when police goes to arrest him or in case he is actually arrested.

But our desi Rita Skeeters aren’t the only ones who were busy spinning yarns.

Rajdeep Sardesai wrote of one ‘retired IPS officer’ who told him that Dubey is unlikely to be caught alive and that he and his aides will be killed in an encounter.

He also claimed that Dubey’d be killed because he knows too many secrets about too many ‘big people’. Except, just 30 minutes after this tweet of his, Dubey was caught in Ujjain. Click here to see how MP Police slapped him when he announced he is ‘Kanpur wala Vikas Dubey’.

There are other minions, too, who had been predicting that Dubey will be ‘killed in an encounter.

Asim Ali is a columnist with ThePrint, The Wire and Newslaundry. Another theory floated by Supreme Court advocate Prashant Bhushan.

Bhushan claimed that Dubey surrendered to Madhya Pradesh Police as he would be killed by the Uttar Pradesh Police in a ‘staged encounter’. He added that Dubey may still be killed in an encounter ‘after he is handed over’ to UP Police, thereby casting aspersions on the cops.

Here it is imperative to point out that UP as well as MP are both BJP-ruled states. Had there been a conspiracy as Bhushan implies, either of the state police could have ‘staged’ an encounter as he suggests.

Vikas Dubey, the dreaded gangster

Vikas Dubey is a notorious criminal, who carries a reward of Rs 25,000 on his head. He is also a former member of the district panchayat and has at least 60 cases of murder, robbery against him. Vikas Dubey, a former Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader, was also elected as a member of the Nagar Panchayat. The former BSP leader was also named in the murder of Siddheshwar Pandey, the principal and assistant manager of Tarachand Inter College, in 2000.

Vikas Dubey was also accused in the murder of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Santosh Shukla inside the Shivli police station in 2001. During the attack, two policemen were also killed by Vikas Dubey. However, he was later aquitted by a local court for lack of evidence.

On the intervening night of July 2 and 3, a team of Uttar Pradesh Police had gone to raid an area in search of criminal Vikas Dubey in Chaubepur in Kanpur. The police team comprising of 15-16 personnel had carried out the raid based on a complaint from Rahul Tiwari, who had lodged a case against Vikas Dubey recently on charges of attempt to murder.

As the police team reached the spot, they were ambushed by Dubey’s men who were prepared with arms on the roof of a building and continuously shot at them. Shockingly, the criminals had already stationed a JCB machine on the road to block the police team. 8 police personnel were killed in the attack. As per police, Dubey’s men were tipped off and were already aware of the raid.

