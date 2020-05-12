Thursday, May 14, 2020
Telangana CM’s son KT Rama Rao creates panic by sneezing and coughing during public function, clarifies he is perfectly well

Many opined that KT Rama Rao should visit a hospital for a COVID-19 test, citing the Health Ministry protocol which necessitates that people with symptoms of cold, flu, running nose, sore throat and fever should visit the nearest hospital.

Telangana CM's son KT Rama Rao seen coughing and sneezing during public event
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s son, KT Rama Rao triggered panic after he was seen sneezing and coughing multiple times at a public function in Rajanna-Siricilla district on Monday. According to reports, KT Rama Rao (KTR) was attending an event in Rajanna-Siricilla district and while interacting with officials, he sneezed several times, triggering panic among those present there.

Videos of KTR, who is Telangana Rashtra Samithi working president and state Information Technology Minister, sneezing into his towel went viral on social media. On several occasions during the event, KTR was spotted without his mask and also flouting the social distancing norms, which created a flutter during the event.

Many raised concerns about the KTR’s health. Many opined that the CM’s son should visit a hospital for a COVID-19 test, citing the Health Ministry protocol which necessitates that people with symptoms of cold, flu, running nose, sore throat and fever should visit the nearest hospital.

KT Rama Rao tweets clarification

KTR, however, clarified on Tuesday that he was perfectly well and apologised for any inconvenience he may have caused.

“Many thanks for your concern sir. Perfectly well now. Developed an allergic cold (struggling for many years) en route to Siricilla. Didn’t want to cancel my visit suddenly as it would inconvenience many people. Apologies for any inconvenience I may have caused inadvertently,” he tweeted, in reply to his follower’s query.

KTR inaugurated the central lighting system, an administrative building among other events at the Textile Park in Baddenapalli of Thangallapalli block in Siricilla, his home constituency on Monday.

Monday was the worst day yet for Telangana with 79 coronavirus positive cases being reported in the state. With this, the number of cases in the state has risen to 1,275. The health department in its daily bulletin on Monday did not report any further fatalities and the toll remained static at 30.

