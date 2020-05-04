According to reports, terrorists have attacked a CISF patrol party in Wagoora Nowgam area on the outskirts of Srinagar city in Kashmir. It is reported that one CISF personnel has been injured in the terror attack and the area has been cordoned off by CISF.

Jammu and Kashmir: Terrorists attack CISF patrol party in Wagoora Nowgam area on the outskirts of Srinagar city. One CISF personnel injured. The area has been cordoned off — ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2020

A day after five security forces personnel were martyred while rescuing hostages from two terrorists, twin terror attacks have been reported from Kashmir. While terrorists targeted the CISF party, another group of terrorists attacked a CRPF patrol party in Handwara earlier today. An hour back, a CRPF patrol party was attacked by terrorists in Qaziabad and the area was cordoned off. One of the terrorists was neutralised some time back as per reports.

As reported by news agency ANI, 3 CRPF personnel are martyred while 7 have been injured. Following the attack, a search operation was launched by security forces in Wangam, Kralgund of Handwara in North Kashmir after the attack.

Handwara encounter

On 2nd May 2020, at around 3:30 PM, an encounter started between the Forces and terrorists in Chanjumullah area of Handwara in Kupwara, North Kashmir. Towards evening, reports started pouring in that two senior Army personnel including a Colonel-rank officer and a Major were trapped in a house with two Pakistani terrorists. The senior officers soon lost contact with the team.

As per reports, when no radio contact could be established with the team, the unit called Colonel Sharma’s mobile phone. The call was answered by a terrorist who responded with an ‘Assalamalaikum’.

Two terrorists, including top Pakistani Lashkar-e-Taiba leader Haider, were killed by the security forces. The identity of other terrorist is yet to be ascertained.