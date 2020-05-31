Two officials of Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi were caught spying by Delhi Police on May 31. They are accused of roaming around in various places using fake identities.

The two officers, Abid Hussain and Tahir Hussain, reportedly work in the visa section of the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi. The Delhi Police Special Cell nabbed the duo red-handed after they were found engaged in espionage activities using fake identities. It has been reported they had fake Indian passports, which they had used everywhere.

Although they are officially employed in the high commission, they were actually ISI spies sent to India. Abid and Tahir are being interrogated by Delhi Police Special Cell and central agencies.

Both the officers have been declared as persona non grata by the Indian government and will be reported to Pakistan after their questioning is over. It is being reported that they will be asked to leave the country within 48 hours.

As High Commission officials, they will be having diplomatic immunity under Vienna Convention, which means India can’t launch criminal proceedings against them for spying, and hence they will be sent back to Pakistan via Wagah border. The paperwork for deporting them is being prepared by the Minister of External Affairs.

Before this on in 2016, one Pakistan High Commission official Mehmood Akhtar was declared as persona non grata after he was caught spying in India. Akhtar was caught receiving sensitive documents. During his interrogation, Akhtar had revealed that he belonged to Baloch Regiment of Pakistan Army and he had joined Pakistani spy agency Inter-Service Intelligence (ISI) on deputation.

Note: This is a developing story