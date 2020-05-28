Thursday, May 28, 2020
Home Opinions Here is how media’s war on Yogi Adityanath became a headache for Bengal CM...
Editor's picksFeaturedMediaOpinionsPolitics
Updated:

Here is how media’s war on Yogi Adityanath became a headache for Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

The target was Yogi Adityanath. The Congress government of Rajasthan even sent Uttar Pradesh a bill of Rs 36 lakh for helping with arrangements for students to go back from Kota.

Abhishek Banerjee

Also Read

Abhishek Banerjeehttps://dynastycrooks.wordpress.com/
Abhishek Banerjee is a math lover who may or not be an Assistant Professor at IISc Bangalore. He is the author of Operation Johar - A Love Story, a novel on the pain of left wing terror in Jharkhand, available on Amazon here.  
Here is how media’s war on Yogi Adityanath became a headache for Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee
Mamata Banerjee, Yogi Adityanath
208

Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is angry because there are dozens of trains full of migrant workers heading from Maharashtra towards West Bengal. Could this not spread the virus to small towns and villages across her state? How will she manage?

She accuses the Railway Ministry of ‘evacuating Maharashtra’ and spreading the virus to Bengal.

Quite literally a case of blaming the messenger. Why blame the Railway Ministry, Mamata Didi? The Railway is merely running a service between two states.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Of course, Mamata Banerjee’s problem is understandable. She can’t blame Maharashtra, because it is ruled by ‘secular’ parties. And she obviously doesn’t want to take responsibility for her own state.

As someone pointed out to me on Twitter, the railway route from Maharashtra to Bengal doesn’t even cross a single BJP ruled state. From Maharashtra, you go to Chhattisgarh, then Jharkhand and then you arrive in Bengal. No options there.

And just like that, the media’s war on Yogi Adityanath has become a headache for Mamata Banerjee.

How? In the last few weeks, the media has brought us heartbreaking images of migrant workers trying to make it across the country on foot. They highlighted real people and real problems. But as with any media story, there is always an agenda.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Here is a simple question: among all those images and videos, did you see a single migrant worker trying to return to West Bengal?

It seemed like they were all going to Uttar Pradesh. And to a lesser extent, towards Bihar. The first of these states is ruled by Yogi Adityanath, the arch-villain for liberal media. The second state is also NDA ruled and coincidentally faces an election in a few months.

That’s right. They forgot all about West Bengal. Remember Bengal? A few months ago, the media game was all about CAA and NRC. That’s when migrant workers from West Bengal were the big story, all of them supposedly worried about being labeled Bangladeshis. But when the lockdown happened, these same folks suddenly became invisible to the media.

The script was simple. Look at these migrant workers who have lost their jobs in say Maharashtra. They are hungry and desperate. Because they happen to have family in Uttar Pradesh, apparently it is all Yogi Adityanath’s fault.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Why would these migrant workers not be entitled to welfare in the state where they were living and working? Did somebody cancel the fundamental right of Indian citizens to reside and settle in any part of the country? This question does not appear to have come up.

Rather these questions were drowned in the volume of the media fury. The media argued that the migrants “want” to go home.

The target was Yogi Adityanath. The Congress government of Rajasthan even sent Uttar Pradesh a bill of Rs 36 lakh for helping with arrangements for students to go back from Kota.

I’m curious. What if a student from Uttar Pradesh becomes a victim of a crime while in Kota? Will Rajasthan govt also send Uttar Pradesh a bill for the cost of the police investigation?

The migrant crisis created an extreme amount of pressure on the Central government. A number of Shramik Special trains appeared, taking migrant workers back to their home states.

Because I know the liberal media so well, I am certain at least some of them are actively hoping for disaster as lakhs of people return from hotspot states to poorer states such as UP and Bihar.

The danger is apparent to all. And Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee has realized what is happening. Her secular friends have forgotten about her. She can’t hit back at Maharashtra. So she hits out at the Railway.

If you feel bad for Mamata Banerjee here, please don’t. The Coronavirus crisis has made India’s secular parties turn on each other. Only the other day, Rahul Gandhi distanced the Congress from the Maharashtra government, even though he has ten Cabinet ministers in it. The Communist Health Minister of Kerala has gone public with mocking Maharashtra for having slums such as Dharavi.

Right now, in the secular camp, it is each person for themselves. No need to feel bad for them. Just imagine what would have happened if these disparate, warring factions had managed to cobble together a majority after the election last year.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay

Trending now

Abhishek Banerjeehttps://dynastycrooks.wordpress.com/
Abhishek Banerjee is a math lover who may or not be an Assistant Professor at IISc Bangalore. He is the author of Operation Johar - A Love Story, a novel on the pain of left wing terror in Jharkhand, available on Amazon here.  

Latest News

News Reports

Nehru was smitten with Jacqueline Kennedy, had her photograph on his bed stand: Watch what former CIA analyst had said

OpIndia Staff -
Bruce Riedel narrated an interesting incident that involved Jawaharlal Nehru and the JFK's wife, Jacqueline Kennedy.
Read more
News Reports

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra hospitalised in Gurgaon after displaying Coronavirus like symptoms

OpIndia Staff -
BJP National spokesperson Sambit Patra has been reportedly admitted to a Gurgaon hospital after displaying Coronavirus like symptoms.
Read more
Media

Rana Ayyub shares Hindustan Times report to claim a child’s death in Bihar was due to ‘starvation’, gets fact-checked by Indian Railways

OpIndia Staff -
Hindustan Times had published an article dated May 27, 2020, titled: "Migrants’ kid dies as father hunts for milk at railway station", claiming that a four-and-a-half-year-old son of migrants from Bihar based in Delhi died of hunger at the railway station on arrival by a ‘Shramik Special’ train.
Read more
Opinions

Here is how media’s war on Yogi Adityanath became a headache for Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

Abhishek Banerjee -
Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is angry. There are dozens of trains full of migrant workers heading from Maharashtra towards West Bengal.
Read more
News Reports

US lawmaker introduces a bill in Congress to declare Tibet as an independent country

OpIndia Staff -
In a decision which could escalate tensions between two countries, the US Representative Scott Perry introduced a bill to declare Tibet Autonomous Region as an independent country.
Read more
News Reports

Uttarakhand forest department to file police case against those spreading fake photos of wildfire, Chief Conservator says such fires don’t occur in the state

OpIndia Staff -
Principal Chief Conservator of Forest, Jai Raj has clarified that such forest fire where the entire tree is burning does not happen in Uttarakhand
Read more

Recently Popular

Social Media Fact-Check

Journalist Rana Ayyub lies, shares a video on Instagram to claim a passenger on-board Shramik train had died of hunger

OpIndia Staff -
The Railways sources have clarified that the woman was suffering from a prolonged illness
Read more
Entertainment

Paatal Lok changes the morphed image with BJP leader where he is shown next to corrupt character after he files a complaint against Anushka...

OpIndia Staff -
Days after BJP MLA Nandkishore Gurjar filed a complaint against Amazon Prime series Paatal Lok producer Anushka Sharma for using a morphed image of himself without his permission, the producers have changed the image.
Read more
News Reports

Did you know about Nehru’s tribal ‘wife’?

OpIndia Staff -
She inaugurated a dam, when her life took a troublesome turn
Read more
News Reports

1100-year-old monolithic sandstone Shivling unearthed in Vietnam’s Cham temple complex in My Son Sanctuary

OpIndia Staff -
The 9th-century fully intact Shivling is part of a complex of Hindu temples which were constructed by the Champa Empire between 4th century CE and 13th century CE.
Read more
Social Media

‘Yeh bhaiya bataiye ki vaccine kab aayegi’, Rahul Gandhi’s question to public health expert triggers another joke fest on Twitter

OpIndia Staff -
Twitter users speculated whether Rahul Gandhi was asking for vegetable or grocery items to a local vendor.
Read more

Connect with us

228,319FansLike
352,668FollowersFollow
243,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com