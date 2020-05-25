Monday, May 25, 2020
Home News Reports UP: Police books over two dozen people for gathering in large groups to offer...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

UP: Police books over two dozen people for gathering in large groups to offer Eid namaz in a Muzaffarnagar Mosque

The local police have filed a case against those who defied lockdown restrictions that proscribed offering mass prayers at religious places and gathered at a mosque on the occasion of Eid-al-Fitr to offer collective prayers.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
More than 2 dozen Muslims booked for offering communal prayers in defiance of the lockdown restrictions
Representative Picture
37

More than two dozen people were booked in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar for blatantly violating lockdown restrictions and the social distancing norms by offering mass prayers in a mosque on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

The local police have filed a case against those who defied lockdown restrictions that proscribed offering mass prayers at religious places and gathered at a mosque on the occasion of Eid-al-Fitr to offer collective prayers. The incident happened despite the local authorities and the law enforcement officials requesting the residents to observe social distancing norms in the view of the coronavirus outbreak in the country and offer their prayers at their respective homes.

The coronavirus caseloads in the district are steadily on the rise. At present, there are 21 active cases of coronavirus in the district. Given this, the district administration was constantly appealing to the public that they should stay indoor and offer Eid prayers and peacefully celebrate the festival. However, the residents disregarded the requests and appeals made by the authorities as they swarmed in droves at the mosque to offer namaz.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

As soon as police got wind of a big gathering at the mosque, it proceeded to act against the miscreants. The CO of Khatauli Muzaffarnagar, Ashish Pratap Singh, reached the Kajiana colony mosque where Muslims had gathered to offer communal prayers. Upon investigation, about two dozen people were found to be present in the mosque for the prayers. As a part of the investigation, the police have started procuring the CCTV footage of the area to identify those who had violated the instructions and congregated at the mosque to offer mass prayers. The police have registered a case against 8 known offenders and 20-25 unidentified people under relevant sections of the IPC and Disaster Management Act for violating lockdown restrictions.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Latest News

News Reports

UP: Police books over two dozen people for gathering in large groups to offer Eid namaz in a Muzaffarnagar Mosque

OpIndia Staff -
Defying administration's repeated appeals, a raft of Muslims congregated at the mosque in Kajian colony in Muzaffarnagar to offer prayers on the occasion of Eid-al-Fitr
Read more
News Reports

Styrene gas tragedy: LG Polymers was warned over toxic styrene levels, green ministry red flags delay by Andhra govt: Report

Jhankar Mohta -
A major chemical leak from the LG Polymers plant near Visakhapatnam impacted villages in a five-km radius
Read more
Politics

Coronavirus outbreak: Congress demands a fresh Union Budget, claims the pandemic demands increased spending by the centre

OpIndia Staff -
Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram in his column has argued that the present scenario has rendered the Union Budget declared in February irrelevant
Read more
News Reports

England: Pakistani arrested for vandalising Guru Arjan Dev Gurdwara, note on Kashmir posted in the Gurdwara recovered

OpIndia Staff -
In the attack which took place on May 25 morning at Guru Arjan Dev Gurdwara in Derby, England, the unidentified man had broken the Gurudwara's windows
Read more
Editor's picks

China to evacuate its citizens from India amidst pandemic and rising border tensions: Here are the details of the press release

OpIndia Staff -
A notice has been published on the Chinese embassy website which states that students, tourists and businessmen who have been stranded in India will be allowed to fly back to China on special flights
Read more
Opinions

Praṇavārth: Brahman, Manifested

Dr. Mrittunjoy Guha Majumdar -
Praṇava (प्रणव) - ॐ holds a position of paramount importance in Dharma.
Read more

Recently Popular

Media Fact-Check

Here is the truth about the fake TIME magazine cover page shared by Ravish Kumar and subsequently deleted

OpIndia Staff -
His legendary capacity to peddle fake news was once again exposed when Ravish Kumar shared a fake TIME magazine cover in a bid to malign PM Modi.
Read more
News Reports

Pinjra Tod ‘activist’ arrested for inciting Delhi riots was a columnist with The Wire and Newslaundry

OpIndia Staff -
Delhi police arrested two women, Natasha Narwal, who was also a columnist with The Wire and Devangna Kalita for inciting the anti-Hindu Delhi riots
Read more
News Reports

Mumbai Police issues prohibitory order, to take action against messages on social media: Here is how it curbs criticism against Uddhav Govt

OpIndia Staff -
For MLA Aaditya Thackeray too, the most worrying aspect of the pandemic in Maharashtra is the ‘hate on social media'
Read more
News Reports

Maharashtra: After Palghar lynching, two Sadhus brutally killed inside ashram in Nanded

OpIndia Staff -
The bodies of the Sadhus were found in their ashram in Maharashtra's Nanded late on Saturday night
Read more
Media Fact-Check

NDTV cites ‘sources’ to claim Indian Jawans were detained and then released by China, Indian Army categorically rejects

OpIndia Staff -
The Indian Army has said no troops patrolling the border have been detained by the Chinese troops. "This is not true," stated an officer speaking to ANI.
Read more

Connect with us

228,016FansLike
349,501FollowersFollow
241,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com