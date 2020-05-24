Sunday, May 24, 2020
Home Government and Policy UP: Yogi Adityanath allows demolition of over 100 shops inside Gorakhnath temple for road...
Editor's picksGovernment and PolicyNews Reports
Updated:

UP: Yogi Adityanath allows demolition of over 100 shops inside Gorakhnath temple for road widening, orders alternate shops be given to those affected

Yogi Adityanath has asked officials the authorities to immediately provide alternative shops to the affected shopkeepers who will now be relocated due to the widening of the road.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Parts of Gorakhnath temple demolished to allow road widening/ Image Source: Times of India
11

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who is also the Mahant of Gorakhnath temple in Gorakhpur, in a great gesture, has allowed the government authorities to demolish a part of the temple boundary to necessitate road-widening work in the city. According to the reports, Mahant Yogi Adityanath has set an example by approving the bulldozing of several shops inside the Gorakhnath temple to pave way for constructing a road connecting Sonauli from the city.

More than 100 shops have been bulldozed in the last three days that were located within the temple complex. The shops inside the temple were obstructing the widening of a 17-km long road, which is being built to ease the traffic congestion in the city.

“The road in front of the temple was witnessing massive traffic jams quite often and with the completion of the project, this problem is expected to be resolved,” said an official.

Mahant Yogi Adityanath himself gave permission to demolishing of temple premises

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

In a significant decision, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath himself had given permission to bulldoze the shops that were coming in the way of road development.

Reportedly, Chief Minister Adityanath did not hesitate even once before forwarding the proposal to demolish shops located inside the temple premises.

“Earlier, Yogi did not attend his father’s funeral and chose duty over personal issues. And by ordering the demolition of the temple wall, the CM has sent out a strong signal that any construction, be it a shop, house or any religious place, would be demolished when the matter relates to public interest and development,” said Vinay Gautam, a senior staff of the temple.

However, he has asked officials the authorities to immediately provide alternative shops to the affected shopkeepers who will now be relocated due to the widening of the road.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Latest News

Government and Policy

UP: Yogi Adityanath allows demolition of over 100 shops inside Gorakhnath temple for road widening, orders alternate shops be given to those affected

OpIndia Staff -
Yogi Adityanath, who is also the Mahant of Gorakhnath temple in Gorakhpur has allowed authorities to demolish a part of the temple boundary to necessitate road-widening work
Read more
Crime

Maharashtra ATS nabs one Kamran Amin Khan for threatening to kill Yogi Adityanath ‘with a bomb’: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Kamran who had issues death threat to Yogi Adityanath would be produced before a court on Sunday and would be handed over to the Uttar Pradesh STF.
Read more
News Reports

Pinjra Tod ‘activist’ arrested for inciting Delhi riots was a columnist with The Wire and Newslaundry

OpIndia Staff -
Delhi police arrested two women, Natasha Narwal, who was also a columnist with The Wire and Devangna Kalita for inciting the anti-Hindu Delhi riots
Read more
News Reports

World War-II veteran, Indian Army’s oldest artilleryman Major Gurdial Singh Jallanwalia passes away

OpIndia Staff -
Major Gurdial Singh Jallanwalia was a pioneer in developing surveillance and target acquisition in Indian Artillery after India's independence
Read more
News Reports

Two women activists of Far-left group ‘Pinjra Tod’ arrested in North-East Delhi riots case

OpIndia Staff -
It was found that on February 22 Pinjra Tod members had mobilised local residents for protesting against the CAA
Read more
News Reports

‘Eid has the potential of becoming a super-spreader of Coronavirus’: South-African Muslim body urges Muslims to avoid Eid ceremonies and prayers

OpIndia Staff -
Muslim Judicial Council of South Africa urged Muslims to avoid gatherings and ceremonies on Eid as it can become Coronavirus super-spreader
Read more

Recently Popular

News Reports

Delhi government ad on civil defence recruitment refers to Sikkim as an independent country

OpIndia Staff -
The Delhi government in its ad to recruit nearly 200 volunteers referred the state of Sikkim to be a separate entity and placed alongside sovereign nations like Bhutan and Nepal.
Read more
Opinions

23 May 2019 – more than just a counting day – when one won over innermost fears

Rahul Roushan -
It was not just Modi returning to power with a bigger mandate, it was a day when the ghosts of 2004 were buried.
Read more
News Reports

After being mocked, Ram Guha distances himself from the “action plan” that suggested all private property be considered ‘national resource’

OpIndia Staff -
One of the intellectuals who endorsed this 'action plan' was Ramchandra Guha but after much mockery, he has distanced himself from the action plan.
Read more
News Reports

Complaint filed against street vendors, shops in Bengaluru for putting up saffron flags

OpIndia Staff -
A lawyer named Maitreyi Krishnan has registered a complaint on May 18 against a Facebook post by 'Uttara Kannada Mandi' and claimed that the Facebook had allegedly put out photos of people putting up saffron flags.
Read more
Media

For Rajdeep Sardesai, Congress calling Yogi Adityanath ‘Ajay Bisht’ is fine, but he sees red when Sonia is called Antonia Maino

OpIndia Staff -
'Journalist' Rajdeep Sardesai has time and again proved how loyal he is to the Congress party and to the first family of the party.
Read more

Connect with us

227,810FansLike
347,469FollowersFollow
241,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com