Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who is also the Mahant of Gorakhnath temple in Gorakhpur, in a great gesture, has allowed the government authorities to demolish a part of the temple boundary to necessitate road-widening work in the city. According to the reports, Mahant Yogi Adityanath has set an example by approving the bulldozing of several shops inside the Gorakhnath temple to pave way for constructing a road connecting Sonauli from the city.

More than 100 shops have been bulldozed in the last three days that were located within the temple complex. The shops inside the temple were obstructing the widening of a 17-km long road, which is being built to ease the traffic congestion in the city.

“The road in front of the temple was witnessing massive traffic jams quite often and with the completion of the project, this problem is expected to be resolved,” said an official.

Mahant Yogi Adityanath himself gave permission to demolishing of temple premises

In a significant decision, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath himself had given permission to bulldoze the shops that were coming in the way of road development.

Reportedly, Chief Minister Adityanath did not hesitate even once before forwarding the proposal to demolish shops located inside the temple premises.

“Earlier, Yogi did not attend his father’s funeral and chose duty over personal issues. And by ordering the demolition of the temple wall, the CM has sent out a strong signal that any construction, be it a shop, house or any religious place, would be demolished when the matter relates to public interest and development,” said Vinay Gautam, a senior staff of the temple.

However, he has asked officials the authorities to immediately provide alternative shops to the affected shopkeepers who will now be relocated due to the widening of the road.