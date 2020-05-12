Thursday, May 14, 2020
Home News Reports West Bengal: Home Dept issues advisory, warns strict action against those circulating false news...
News Reports
Updated:

West Bengal: Home Dept issues advisory, warns strict action against those circulating false news regarding the communal violence in Telinipara

"Bombs were hurled and shops ransacked, following which a huge team of police was sent there. We continued raids throughout the night and detained 37 people. Our raids are still on, said the police commissioner.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Communal clashes in West Bengal's Telinipara, govt issues advisory against fake news
Communal clashes in WB's Telinipara, 37 arrested, images via Twitter
659

The West Bengal Home Department on Monday warned of strict action against those who are posting and circulating fake information on social media in the context of the communal clash which erupted in Telinipara in West Bengal’s Hooghly district on Sunday.

Taking to twitter the State’s Home department said: “Last evening swift and strong action was taken in Telinipara against those who were trying to disturb peace. The situation was immediately brought under control. Telinipara is peaceful now”.

“Police will not allow any provocation and strict action will be taken against anyone who tries to create disturbance including those who are posting and circulating false information,” department wrote in its subsequent tweet.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Earlier in the day it was reported that thirty-seven people have been detained after a communal clash between two groups broke out in Telinipara in Hooghly district of West Bengal on Sunday night. A huge police team had to be posted in the tense Telinipara area to ensure peace. There has been no further incident in the last 24 hours.

The West Bengal unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had tweeted yesterday claiming that flouting of COVID-19 guidelines was responsible for the incident. “Horrific visuals from Telinipara in Hooghly where people from a “certain” community turned violent last night. Criticising Mamata Banerjee for playing vote bank politics the BJP Bengal unit continued to write: “In WB, under Mamata Banerjee, ‘vote bank’ patronised by TMC has held the state to ransom, flouted Covid guidelines at will without any fear of law!”

Several houses were burnt during communal clash in Telinipara, Hooghly

Horrific images had emerged which showed houses, shops and vehicles gutted in fire and stone being pelted on the streets of Telinipara, Hoogly, West Bengal. According to reports, bombs were hurled and shops ransacked in the ensuing mayhem which started when some people from Wardibazar area tried to enter the Telinipara area on May 10, Sunday. There are claims that several people were attacked and their houses were burnt down by people from a “certain” community. The police have stated that the clashes started when members of one community called a group as ‘corona’.

Wardibazar reportedly had some coronavirus cases and several people in quarantine. So when 10-odd people from there headed to Telinipara, apparently to use a public toilet, locals objected and a clash broke out.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

The police had fired 26 rounds of tear gas and ten rounds of rubber bullets to bring the situation under control. A number police personnel have been deployed in the area following the clashes.

Chandannagar Police Commissioner Humayun Kabir told news agency PTI, “Some people were addressed as ‘corona’. And it all started from there. After a verbal spat, one group blocked another from entering a community bathroom in the Victoria Jute Mills area of Telinipara, which led to the fight.”

“Bombs were hurled and shops ransacked, following which a huge team of police was sent there. We continued raids throughout the night and detained 37 people. Our raids are still on, said the police commissioner.

BJP alleges communal clash was pre-planned

While BJP MP Locket Chatterjee, who was not allowed into Telinipara by the WB police, claimed that the attack was pre-planned, Dilip Ghosh, the Bengal BJP chief and MP, said: “Bombs and guns were used and the clash turned communal, an example of law and order breakdown in Bengal. A fight against corona turned into a communal fight.”

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termsWest Bengal clahses, communal clashes Telinipara, bengal coronavirus

Latest News

News Reports

Some countries busy in spreading other viruses such as terrorism, fake news, doctored videos during Coronavirus pandemic: MEA S Jaishankar

OpIndia Staff -
Some countries busy in spreading other viruses such as terrorism, fake news, doctored videos, S Jaishankar said in SCO meet
Read more
News Reports

Supreme Court issues dress code for lawyers without coats and gowns for virtual court hearings, CJI says they make it easier to catch Coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
After CJI said that Judges and Lawyers should not wear coats and gowns for the time being, SC issued new dress code for lawyers
Read more
News Reports

Pakistan: Minor Hindu girl abducted and forcibly converted to Islam, watch how influential Islamic cleric Mian Mithoo makes her embrace Islam

OpIndia Staff -
The Islamic cleric Mian Mithoo is feared by the Hindus in Ghotki, as they accuse him of kidnapping and forced conversions of Hindu girls
Read more
News Reports

The sham of “Worli Model” exposed as Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray tells districts to embrace the Goa model to fight coronavirus outbreak

OpIndia Staff -
Districts in Maharashtra have been asked by the CM to imitate the Goa model and initiate house-to-house surveys to tackle coronavirus
Read more
Economy and Finance

Atmanirbhar Bharat: Yogi govt to hold online loan fair for MSME sector, to disburse loan of around Rs 2,000 crore to 36,000 entrepreneurs

OpIndia Staff -
Yogi Adityanath further said that Uttar Pradesh is a hub for MSME sector and about 3 crore people in the state are directly or indirectly involved in the sector.
Read more
News Reports

PM CARES Fund allocates Rs. 3100 Crore to fight coronavirus, will be used to purchase ventilators and support migrant movement

OpIndia Staff -
Amid rumour mongering about PM CARES fund by opposition, Rs 3100 crore allocated from the fund in the fight against Coronavirus
Read more

Recently Popular

News Reports

Trading platform Zerodha crashes as stock market gains in early trade after PM Modi’s Rs 20 lakh crore stimulus package announcement

OpIndia Staff -
Zerodha Kite platform's server crashed yet another on Wednesday due to some technical glitch and stock traders could not able to access the platform.
Read more
News Reports

West Bengal: Horrifying visuals of Hooghly up in flames emerge after communal clashes rock Telinipara, section 144 imposed

OpIndia Staff -
Shocking visuals of Telinipara where communal clashes took place after Hindu houses were set on fire have gone viral on social media.
Read more
Crime

Hindu family leaves Gopalganj district in Bihar due to fear, claims their minor son was sacrificed to make a local Mosque ‘powerful’

अनुपम कुमार सिंह -
The minor Hindu boy's dead body was taken for a post mortem and it was over in barely 2-3 minutes, throwing light on police apathy
Read more
Media

That you have lost readership and your peers doubt you, is not our problem: Read our response to Swati Chaturvedi’s defamation notice

Nupur J Sharma -
Recently, OpIndia.com got a legal notice from abusive media troll Swati Chaturvedi. At the onset, we would like to reiterate that such intimidatory tactics won't work with OpIndia.
Read more
News Reports

After demanding 5-6% of GDP as economic package, Congress claims 10% of GDP announced by PM is not enough, says package should be 50%...

OpIndia Staff -
MP Congress said that the package announced by PM Modi worth 10% of GDP not enough, it should be 50% of GDP
Read more

Connect with us

225,580FansLike
330,017FollowersFollow
233,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com