TMC supporter Kasemuddin who stockpiled 153 crude bombs arrested

On Friday, the Bhagwanpur police had reportedly recovered 153 crude bombs from the backyard of one local resident and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supporter named Sheikh Kasemuddin in Lalpur village of East Midnapore District in West Bengal. Four people were arrested in connection with the case.

While three of them were released after initial questioning, Kasemuddin was produced before the Kanthi Court on Saturday. He was sent to 14 days in judicial custody by the judge. The crude bombs that were recovered from the back of his house were also defused.

Sheikh Akhtar Ali, Sub-Divisional Police Officer of Egra, said, “Illegally stored bombs have been recovered and one person has been arrested. We are questioning the accused about the motive behind stockpiling these crude bombs.”

The incident has created a state of panic among the residents of Lalpur village. The locals have questioned the police as to how such a large quantity of crude bombs was stockpiled under their watch. The cops are also in a state of a dilemma over the recovery of 153 crude bombs, amidst the Coronavirus lockdown.

The Power Tussle within TMC

The cops have been active in the area, following a power tussle between the supporters of Sheikh Azimul, the acting assistant secretary of the Trinamool Congress in Bhagwanpur block, and Harun Rashid (Babulal), a member of Bhagwanpur-1 Panchayat Samiti. The accused Sheikh Kasemuddin is known to be the supporter of Harun Rashid in the area.

As per reports, on April 11, an armed resistance ensured between the two groups, post which Azimul and 44 others were arrested. They were warned by both the district leadership and the block leadership to stop the infighting.

Madan Mohan Patra, Trinamool president of Bhagwanpur-1 block, said, “Despite repeated warnings from the party, they did not listen. They were fighting for power. They were also stockpiling bombs to create unrest. The police have been told to take action against them as per the law.”

Explosion in Illegal Fireworks Factory

In January this year, at least four people were killed and one person was seriously injured in an explosion at an illegal firework manufacturing factory in Naihati in North 24 Parganas district, West Bengal. Noor Hossain, the owner of the factory, has been arrested from Amdanga area in the district on Friday night and a suo motu case of accidental murder along with other sections has been registered against him.

Given the intensity of the blast, locals allege that the illegal fireworks factory was used to manufacture crude bombs, not just fireworks. Police officials have also said that the factory had some strong explosives.