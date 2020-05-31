Following the brutal killing of African American George Floyd in Minneapolis in Minnesota, United States, large scale protests have erupted across the country. But soon the protests descended into violence, rioting, arson, looting in various parts of the country, which is very similar to the violent protests spearheaded by the far-left group Antifa. Videos have emerged showing the ‘protestors’ vandalising and looting retail stores across the country.

Now a very bizarre form of protest has emerged, where a woman was seen defecating on a police vehicle, an act video recorded and photographed by onlookers in the area. The incident happened in Salt Lake City in Utah, where the protests against George Floyd murder have turned violent.

In a video that have gone viral on social media, a white woman in a sleeveless top and panty is seen climbing onto an overturned police car on the street. While the person recording the scene or someone nearby was wondering what is she going to do, she suddenly drops her panty and squats on the police car. After that, she starts to defecating on the car, as narrated by the person speaking on the video. This causes a frenzied reaction from protestors present in the spot. Seconds later she also pulls her top up to expose her breasts, generating loud cheers from the onlookers.

Warning: Explicit visuals in the below video

The narrator in the video can’t hide his excitement while witnessing such a wild act on the street. He also wondered how the woman will wipe herself, and then he shouted ‘I am dead’, after he saw that the woman was helping herself with a piece of paper, perhaps a poster, to clean up. ‘This is crazy, this is crazy, this is Utah man, this Utah’, the man exclaims.

Soon after the incident, the hashtag #PoopingForJustice also started doing the rounds on Twitter, and people posted images of the incident with this hashtag.

Salt Lake issued citywide curfew until Monday after protests turned violent on Saturday. Violent protestors hurled bottles, rocks and other projectiles at riot police and SWAT members, who responded with less-than-lethal force, firing several bean bag rounds at demonstrators, according to reports. Several police officers were injured in the mob attack. The car on which the woman defecated was also smashed and overturned by protesters.