Massive protests erupted in Washington DC over the death of African-American man George Floyd. As a result, the White House had to observe a brief shutdown. People expressed their outrage against the death of George Floyd due to brutality of the police in its custody.

On May 25, a 46-year-old ‘black’ man, George Floyd was allegedly murdered by a white police officer, Derek Chauvin, who knelt on the former’s neck for more than 8 minutes until his body became unresponsive. A shopkeeper had called the cops on Floyd for allegedly trying to pass a ‘potential counterfeit bill’. On being taken to the Hennepin County Medical Center, he was declared dead.

The video which went viral was captured by a pedestrian, who repeatedly objected to the action of Chauvin, shows the cop trying to choke the black man with his knee. Despite the victim complaining about not being able to breathe, coupled with verbal protest from onlookers, the said officer was unmoved.

The incident provoked widespread protests and riots across several parts of the United States of America. The worst-hit was Minneapolis, where the death of George Floyd took place.

Minneapolis imposes curfew

Mayor of Minneapolis Jacob Frey declared a curfew in the night time following the continuous protests in the three nights and violence in the biggest city in the US Midwest state of Minnesota.

The curfew has been imposed in all public places including streets from 8 pm to 6 am local time. The effect began on Friday night and will stay there till Saturday morning. As per reports, those who will indulge in violating the order will be imposed a penalty of US $ 1000 fine or imprisonment up to 90 days.

Riots emerged after the incident came to light

On Tuesday, hundreds of protestors hit the streets to protest against the killing of George Floyd. The demonstration continued outside the nearby police precinct. Soon, the protest took a violent turn. On Wednesday night, Police cars were vandalized and pelted with rocks. To pacify the situation, the cops resorted to firing tear gas and rubber bullets at the frenzied mob.

Windows of unmanned stores were broken. Shops were raided and looted, all in the garb of a peaceful protest. Home goods such as rugs and coffee makers were stolen and stores were set ablaze. Amidst the chaos, a ‘looter’ was also shot dead by the police. The mob also breached the security and reached for the police precinct in the neighborhood where Floyd died. The building was set of fire by the unruly mob, amidst slogans demanding justice for the victim.

Donald Trump condemned violent protests

US President Donald Trump on Friday warned ‘Radical Left’ Mayor Jacob Frey to stop the riots in the city and bring the law and order situation under control. He said, “I cannot stand back and watch this happen to a great American city, Minneapolis. A total lack of leadership”. Reportedly, he termed those involved in protests as ‘thugs’.

Trump had decided to send the National Guard to tame the ‘thugs’ who are dishonoring the memory of the victim. He further assured Governor Tim Waltz that the military is with him. “Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts,” the US President cautioned the rioters.