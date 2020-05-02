Saturday, May 2, 2020
Home News Reports Contracting a disease is not a crime, spreading the Coronavirus infection, hiding the disease...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Contracting a disease is not a crime, spreading the Coronavirus infection, hiding the disease deliberately is a crime: Yogi Adityanath on Tablighi Jamaat

Had the Tablighi Jamaat not behaved in that manner, the country would have managed the coronavirus situation during the first phase of lockdown, the UP CM said

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath
5

On Saturday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath accused Tablighi Jamaat of being responsible for the nationwide surge in coronavirus cases across the country. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the people linked to Tablighi Jamaat worked as “carriers” of coronavirus infection.

Speaking at E-agenda AajTak, Yogi Adityanath said what Tablighi Jamaat did was a criminal act and actions should be taken against them accordingly. Yogi Adityanath said Uttar Pradesh received around 3,000 people linked to Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi.

“What Tablighi Jamaat did was condemnable. Had they not behaved in that manner, the country would have managed the coronavirus situation during the first phase of lockdown,” Yogi Adityanath said as he spoke to Aaj Tak reporter Shweta Singh.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

The UP chief minister also categorically stated, “To get a disease is not a crime. But to hide illness like coronavirus was definitely a crime. We will take action against those who have broken the law”.

Tablighi Jamaat committed crime by hiding information: UP Chief Minister

Meanwhile, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath speaking to ABP News said that nearly 1000 cases in the state were related Nizamuddin Markaz. Yogi Adityanath said that the coronavirus spread in the state because the Tablighi Jamaat members had hidden the fact of being positive to coronavirus.

They went to different places in India and this led to the steep rise in the number of coronavirus positive cases, UP Chief Minister said.

Despite Tablighi Jamaat acting as a carrier for the coronavirus across the country, the state of Uttar Pradesh under Yogi Adityanath has done a relatively good job in containing the spread of the pandemic despite being the most populous state and also having a large number of Muslim population in the state.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

In Uttar Pradesh, a total of 2,328 people had tested positive for the Wuhan Coronavirus. Of these patients, 654 have recovered, while the disease has claimed 42 lives in the state.

Tablighi Jamaat members – a nightmare to frontline workers in the state

At a time when the healthcare workers, policemen are risking their lives to limit the spread of the Chinese epidemic, there have been concerted attacks against them by Tablighi Jamaat attendees. The attacks on the frontline workers by Muslim mobs have continued ever since the reports that Tablighi Jamaat is the primary sources of transmission of coronavirus in the country emerged.

In addition to the nuisance created by Muslim mobs, the Tablighi Jamaat members, who have emerged as the sole reason for the sudden spike in the number of coronavirus cases in India, are turning out to be quite a headache for the authorities. The anti-social behaviour of attendees of Tablighi Jamaat has left the authorities and medical teams completely distraught.

From attacking medical teams who were searching for Tablighi members for who had attended the religious congregation to check them for possible infection, to spiting on doctors at Isolation centres, to roaming naked in their ward and making lewd gestures for female staff, these attendees have been displaying extreme crassness.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Uttar Pradesh has seen a number of attacks by Tablighi Jamaat members who have been creating nuisance in cities including Kanpur, Agra, Ghaziabad and various other cities

Nizamuddin Markaz – the epicenter of coronavirus transmission in the country

The Tablighi Jamaat congregation, which took place in Nizamuddin Markaz in the first half of March, has become the mega-spreader of coronavirus in India, as many as more than one-third cases in India are linked to that event now. The persons who had attended the event, and their family members and those who came into contact with them are testing positive regularly, contributing the increase in the number of coronavirus cases in the country.

The Tablighi Jamaat event was not only attended by Indian Islamic clerics but also foreign nationals. The alarm bells should have started ringing when seven Indonesian nationals associated with the organization tested positive for the Wuhan Coronavirus in Telangana after travelling from Delhi to Karimnagar for an Ijtema. However, it was only later that the full scope of the Tablighi Jamaat’s contribution to the spreading of the virus became prominent when nearly 300 Jamaatis in the Delhi’s Banglewali Masjid had to be taken to hospital for suspected coronavirus symptoms, many testing positive eventually.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Latest News

News Reports

Contracting a disease is not a crime, spreading the Coronavirus infection, hiding the disease deliberately is a crime: Yogi Adityanath on Tablighi Jamaat

OpIndia Staff -
Yogi Adityanath said what Tablighi Jamaat did was a criminal act and actions should be taken against them accordingly.
Read more
News Reports

Delhi riots: Delhi High Court appoints Justice Sunil Gaur as Claims Commissioner to recover damages from the rioters

OpIndia Staff -
The High Court appointed Claims Commissioner after Delhi government had written a letter seeking approval for the appointment
Read more
News Reports

Unruly relatives of a Coronavirus patient vandalise hospital, attack healthcare workers in West Bengal after the patient’s death

OpIndia Staff -
Larger number relatives of Coronavirus patient Akhatari Begum assemble at West Bengal Hospital, vandalise hospital after her death
Read more
News Reports

Karnataka: 11 people arrested in Kolar for offering Namaz during lockdown

OpIndia Staff -
Woman police officer enters mosque in Karnataka's Kolar, arrests 11 person for offering namaz violating lockdown
Read more
News Reports

Karnataka: IAS officer hails Tablighi Jamaat as ‘heroes’, abuses media for not covering alleged positive deeds, gets show-cause notice

OpIndia Staff -
IAS officer Mohammad Mohsin had posted a tweet hailing Tablighi Jamaat members as "heroes" and had targetted the media for exposing their crimes of spreading coronavirus across the country.
Read more
News Reports

Delhi Police books Minorities Commission Chairman Zafarul Islam for sedition, had hailed Zakir Naik, celebrated hounding of Hindus in UAE

OpIndia Staff -
An FIR was registered against Zafarul Islam, following a complaint by a Vasant Kunj resident who took a strong objection to the provocative statement
Read more

Recently Popular

News Reports

Islamists celebrate the untimely demise of actor Irrfan Khan, calls it ultimate punishment in Ramzan for his progressive views

OpIndia Staff -
Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan faces the ire of radical Islamists on social media after his untimely death for his progressive thinking
Read more
News Reports

Muslim mob thrash Hindu driver in Kuwait for praising PM Modi on social media claiming it is against Muslim Community

OpIndia Staff -
Complaint registered with Home Secretary against one Asi Chullikara for assaulting a Hindu resident in Kuwait for praising PM Modi
Read more
Law

Anybody can watch anything on TV: SC tells Prashant Bhushan’s lawyer over his remarks criticising Prakash Javadekar for watching Ramayan

OpIndia Staff -
The lawyer has been granted interim relief from arrest by Gujarat Police till further hearing of the matter.
Read more
Social Media

Meerut: Islamist target a fruit seller for sporting Bhagwa flag, UP Police refuse to bow to their agenda

OpIndia Staff -
An Islamist Twitter account-'Tehzeeb TV' asked the Meerut police to act against a fruit-seller for sporting a 'saffron flag' on his handcart
Read more
Social Media

Azaan has been stopped, kill Yogi: Man named Tanveer Khan shares post threatening the life of UP CM, deactivates account later

OpIndia Staff -
UP's additional DSP Rahul Srivastav has stated that the matter is being looked into.
Read more

Connect with us

222,271FansLike
312,102FollowersFollow
227,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com