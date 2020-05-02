Contracting a disease is not a crime, spreading the Coronavirus infection, hiding the disease deliberately is a crime: Yogi Adityanath on Tablighi Jamaat

On Saturday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath accused Tablighi Jamaat of being responsible for the nationwide surge in coronavirus cases across the country. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the people linked to Tablighi Jamaat worked as “carriers” of coronavirus infection.

Speaking at E-agenda AajTak, Yogi Adityanath said what Tablighi Jamaat did was a criminal act and actions should be taken against them accordingly. Yogi Adityanath said Uttar Pradesh received around 3,000 people linked to Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi.

“What Tablighi Jamaat did was condemnable. Had they not behaved in that manner, the country would have managed the coronavirus situation during the first phase of lockdown,” Yogi Adityanath said as he spoke to Aaj Tak reporter Shweta Singh.

The UP chief minister also categorically stated, “To get a disease is not a crime. But to hide illness like coronavirus was definitely a crime. We will take action against those who have broken the law”.

Tablighi Jamaat committed crime by hiding information: UP Chief Minister

Meanwhile, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath speaking to ABP News said that nearly 1000 cases in the state were related Nizamuddin Markaz. Yogi Adityanath said that the coronavirus spread in the state because the Tablighi Jamaat members had hidden the fact of being positive to coronavirus.

They went to different places in India and this led to the steep rise in the number of coronavirus positive cases, UP Chief Minister said.

Despite Tablighi Jamaat acting as a carrier for the coronavirus across the country, the state of Uttar Pradesh under Yogi Adityanath has done a relatively good job in containing the spread of the pandemic despite being the most populous state and also having a large number of Muslim population in the state.

In Uttar Pradesh, a total of 2,328 people had tested positive for the Wuhan Coronavirus. Of these patients, 654 have recovered, while the disease has claimed 42 lives in the state.

Tablighi Jamaat members – a nightmare to frontline workers in the state

At a time when the healthcare workers, policemen are risking their lives to limit the spread of the Chinese epidemic, there have been concerted attacks against them by Tablighi Jamaat attendees. The attacks on the frontline workers by Muslim mobs have continued ever since the reports that Tablighi Jamaat is the primary sources of transmission of coronavirus in the country emerged.

In addition to the nuisance created by Muslim mobs, the Tablighi Jamaat members, who have emerged as the sole reason for the sudden spike in the number of coronavirus cases in India, are turning out to be quite a headache for the authorities. The anti-social behaviour of attendees of Tablighi Jamaat has left the authorities and medical teams completely distraught.

From attacking medical teams who were searching for Tablighi members for who had attended the religious congregation to check them for possible infection, to spiting on doctors at Isolation centres, to roaming naked in their ward and making lewd gestures for female staff, these attendees have been displaying extreme crassness.

Uttar Pradesh has seen a number of attacks by Tablighi Jamaat members who have been creating nuisance in cities including Kanpur, Agra, Ghaziabad and various other cities

Nizamuddin Markaz – the epicenter of coronavirus transmission in the country

The Tablighi Jamaat congregation, which took place in Nizamuddin Markaz in the first half of March, has become the mega-spreader of coronavirus in India, as many as more than one-third cases in India are linked to that event now. The persons who had attended the event, and their family members and those who came into contact with them are testing positive regularly, contributing the increase in the number of coronavirus cases in the country.

The Tablighi Jamaat event was not only attended by Indian Islamic clerics but also foreign nationals. The alarm bells should have started ringing when seven Indonesian nationals associated with the organization tested positive for the Wuhan Coronavirus in Telangana after travelling from Delhi to Karimnagar for an Ijtema. However, it was only later that the full scope of the Tablighi Jamaat’s contribution to the spreading of the virus became prominent when nearly 300 Jamaatis in the Delhi’s Banglewali Masjid had to be taken to hospital for suspected coronavirus symptoms, many testing positive eventually.