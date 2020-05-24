One Kamran arrested for threatening to kill Yogi Adityanath with a bomb

On Saturday, the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) apprehended a 25-year-old man named Kamran Amin Khan from the Mhada colony in Chunnabhatti area of Mumbai for threatening to kill Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ‘with a bomb’. He had sent the death threat to Yogi Adityanath as a Whatsapp message to the social media cell of UP Police’s integrated emergency response centre, UP112.

On being interrogated, Kamran confessed to the crime. As per reports, he would be produced before a court on Sunday and would be handed over to the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF). The latter would then seek transit remand of the accused to take him to UP for further investigation.

Kamran who is jobless since 2017, following spine surgery, earlier worked as a security guard at Zaveri Bazar in South Mumbai. He lived in Nal Bazar but had moved to Chunabhatti in East Mumbai, owing to repair work at home.

Maharashtra ATS calls it a ‘prank’

Using dump data, the cell phone number used by Kamran to send the threat message to kill Yogi Adityanath was tracked to Chunabhatti. An ATS officer informed that the accused was nabbed using technical expertise and human intelligence. Reportedly, Kamran has no criminal record but has a history of drug abuse. “His actions seem to have been a prank. Even his number is saved on Truecaller as ‘Yogi Ji’,” the officer was quoted as saying.

Death Threat to Yogi Adityanath

Earlier, a First Information Report (FIR) was lodged by the Inspector of Gomti Nagar police station in Lucknow against an unidentified person under Indian Penal Code’s (IPC) Section 505 (1)(b) for causing fear or alarm to the public to commit an offence against the state or against the public tranquillity, Section 506 for the threat to cause death and Section 507 for using anonymous communication for issuing a threat.

Kumar mentioned in the FIR that the threat message was sent at UP-112 WhatsApp number 7570000100 at 12.32 am on Thursday. He said the UP-112 authorities informed the police station and further probe in the matter is on.

Additional Director General of UP-112, Asim Arun has also confirmed receiving a threat message against the Chief Minister on Whatsapp.