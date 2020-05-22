Friday, May 22, 2020
Threat to kill CM Yogi Adityanath ‘with a bomb’: Police lodges FIR in Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh police lodged an FIR against an unidentified person under Indian Penal Code’s (IPC) Sections 505 (1)(b), 506 and 507.

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi adityanath picture courtesy: amar ujala
The Uttar Pradesh police received a threat message against CM Yogi Adityanath. In a Whatsapp message sent to the social media cell of UP Police’s integrated emergency response centre UP112 on Thursday midnight, a person threatened to kill Cheif Minister Yogi Adityanath “with a bomb”.

In the written message on Whatsapp an unidentified person called Yogi an enemy of a certain community and said that he would eliminate him with a bomb.

UP police lodged an FIR

Inspector of Lucknow’s Gomti Nagar police station, Dheeraj Kumar has now lodged an FIR against an unidentified person under Indian Penal Code’s (IPC) Section 505 (1)(b) for causing fear or alarm to the public to commit an offence against the state or against the public tranquillity, Section 506 for the threat to cause death and Section 507 for using anonymous communication for issuing a threat.

FIR registered in Gomti Nagar police station
Kumar mentioned in the FIR that the threat message was sent at UP-112 WhatsApp number 7570000100 at 12.32 am on Thursday. He said the UP-112 authorities informed the police station and further probe in the matter is on.

Additional Director General of UP-112, Asim Arun has also confirmed receiving a threat message against the Chief Minister on Whatsapp.

Earlier threats against CM Yogi Adityanath

On May 5 2020, the Uttar Pradesh Police had nabbed a Bihar constable named Tanveer Khan from Ghazipur after his contentious Facebook post on April 24, calling for the killing of the State Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, went viral on social media.

Reportedly, there was a state of concern in the police department when it was discovered that the accused was a cop himself. The UP police nabbed Khan from Nalanda with the help of the Dipnagar police in the Nalanda district.

Facebook post of Tanveer Khan

Earlier, on his Facebook timeline, Tanveer Khan has written: “Azaans are not happening in the areas of Dildar Nagar and Kamsarobar, Yogi should be shot dead.

It is notable here that the UP government had clarified earlier that due to the coronavirus threats mass gatherings at Mosques have been prohibited but there are no restrictions on Azaan.

