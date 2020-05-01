As the nation battles the deadly Coronavirus and goes through a lockdown, all religious activities and mass gatherings have been stopped to enforce social distancing and to stop the spread of the disease.

However, the orders to stop mass gatherings at Mosques and community Namaz at the Mosque buildings during the month of Ramzan has been met with some resistance from the Muslim community, especially from individuals who refuse to grasp the gravity of the situation.

In Uttar Pradesh, an individual named Tanveer Khan has shared “Azaans are not happening in the areas of Dildar Nagar and Kamsarobar, Yogi should be shot dead.”

As per reports, Tanveer Khan had deactivated his social media accounts after his post went viral and was widely reported. However, many Twitter users alerted the state police with screenshots from Khan’s posts.

UP’s additional DSP Rahul Srivastav has stated that the matter is being looked into.

It is notable here that the UP police has so far registered 578 cases over instances of cybercrime, fake news spreading and other offences on the social media amid the coronavirus lockdown.

It is notable here that the UP government had clarified earlier that due to the coronavirus threats mass gatherings at Mosques have been prohibited but there are no restrictions on Azan. However, the police have appealed the Muslim community to pray from their homes and not to visit Mosques.