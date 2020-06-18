In a new development, 18 members of Rajasthan Congress MLA Giriraj Singh Malinga’s family have tested positive for the coronavirus. Malinga is the Congress MLA from Bari in Dholpur, Rajasthan.

According to reports, the MLA’s wife is amongst those who were infected with the novel disease besides 17 other relatives of his family. In 2018 state polls, Malinga had defeated Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Jaswant Singh Gurjar by 19,685 votes.

Malinga, who is a three-time legislator from Rajasthan, had landed himself in controversy during the 2018 Rajasthan elections after it was alleged that he had forged documents to appear for Class 10 examinations in Uttar Pradesh. An FIR was also ordered against him in this regard.

Congress MLA in Chhattisgarh also diagnosed with the Wuhan Coronavirus

In yet another case reported today, another Congress MLA in Chhattisgarh has also been diagnosed with the Wuhan Coronavirus. The Congress legislator of Rajnandgaon district had reportedly attended a funeral few days ago where a person was tested positive for Covid-19. Subsequently, the MLA underwent a test and was found positive, collector Rajnandgaon Topeshwar Verma said.

The officials said that the family of the MLA and others who had come in contact with him were sent on home quarantine.

Coronavirus in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh

While Rajasthan has so far reported 14,930 cases of coronavirus of which 349 people have died of the highly-contagious disease, the number of Covid-19 cases in Chhattisgarh increased to 2,273 with 139 more people testing positive for novel coronavirus until Sunday.

Other Congress leaders who tested positive for Coronavirus

Last month, senior Congress leader and former Chief Minister Ashok Chavan was reportedly diagnosed with the Wuhan Coronavirus. He is currently the PWD Minister in the Uddhav Thackeray-led-Maharashtra Government.

Officials had revealed that Chavan had been travelling between Mumbai and Marathwada at regular intervals. As per reports, he has been identified as an asymptomatic patient and underwent treatment in Nanded in Maharashtra.